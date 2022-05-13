ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

More Than One Million Rapid Test Kits Distributed Through County Libraries

By Maryam Shahzad
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than one million COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits have been distributed through Montgomery County libraries, County Executive Marc Elrich said during a media briefing Wednesday. The county began offering free kits...

Comments / 1

Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services Receives Record Number of Requests for Residential Deck Inspections During ‘Building Safety Month‘

The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) is offering homeowners free residential deck maintenance inspections during the month of May as part of its annual celebration of “Building Safety Month.” Since the deck safety program was announced in mid-April, more than 600 homeowners have requested deck inspections, which is higher than any previous year since the program began in 2009.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Free groceries to be offered at several Prince George's County libraries this month

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One in seven people in Prince George’s County is food insecure. This week, the county is ramping up its efforts to make sure that families and children are not going hungry. Now that schools are getting ready to let out for the summer months, libraries are sharing their space to include books and food. County officials say up to 100 free grocery bags will be available each week during this month and the whole month of June.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
5 Things to Know Today, May 16, In Montgomery County

Today is Monday, May 16 and here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County today. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz and Public Health Manager Sean O’Donnell will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m. to discuss Council matters and and provide a public health update. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Rockville HDC to review demolitions at Montgomery County jail

Rockville's Historic District Commission will review the proposed demolition of seven unutilized structures at the Montgomery County Detention Center campus at 1307 Seven Locks Road at its meeting this Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The Montgomery County Department of General Services is seeking the demolitions, to clear the way for a potential Montgomery County Public Schools school bus depot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event On Sat. May 21st

Citizens can safely dispose of toxic and hazardous materials. Frederick, Md. (KM) – It’s a good time to get of some materials around your house which may be hazardous or toxic. A Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off event is scheduled for Saturday, May 21st from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM in the upper parking lot of NYMEO Field at 21 Stadium Drive in Frederick.
FREDERICK, MD
Mental Health Awareness

Montgomery Community Media works to raise awareness about mental health. The stigma associated with mental health issues often prevent sufferers from seeking help. Studies show that 1 in 5 adults in the United States experiences mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Nationally, that’s 52.9 million people. In Montgomery County’s population of 1.1 million, the percentages are similar. NAMI studies also show that less than half of those with mental illness ever get treatment. The same is also true in our county.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Prince George’s County host first mental health expo

BOWIE, Md. (WDVM) — In honor of mental health awareness month, the Prince George’s County Department of Health in partnership with Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas held their first mental health expo for youth. Several people were in attendance. The purpose was to provide mental health screenings and show the youth in the community the […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Marc Elrich
Prince George's County recommending mask-wearing in indoor public places as COVID-19 cases rise

LARGO, Md. - The Prince George's County Health Department is recommending people voluntary wearing masks in indoor public places. "Due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising in Prince George’s County and the State over the last six weeks," officials said in a statement Thursday. "This recent rise is substantially lower compared to the winter Omicron case surge and County COVID-19 hospitalizations remain relatively low."
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Small businesses in Frederick hoping not to sink amid road repairs on Monocacy Boulevard

FREDERICK, Md. — The threat of severe weather is the last thing anyone wants to hear who has to drive around that massive sinkhole in Frederick, Md. The sinkole damaged a waterline on Monocacy Boulevard and cause a stretch of road from I-70 — near Royal Farms — to East South Street to close indefinitely. Water service was restored to affected customers as of May 9, a statement from city officials says.
FREDERICK, MD
Weather Information Message for Monday, May 16 From MCPS

Montgomery County Public Schools are preparing for expected severe weather this afternoon. At this time, MCPS will not be dismissing students early, however they could activate a Shelter-in-Place if warranted. This morning Howard County Public Schools announced they would close three hour early today. MCPS sent the following community message on Monday at noon:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Opening Delayed for Burtons in Gaithersburg

Burtons Grill & Bar at 109 Commerce Square Pl at the Kentlands in Gaithersburg, which was originally scheduled to open in late May, will now be opening in mid-June, according to representantes from the location. We’re told the delay is due to shipping issues with some of the restaurant’s equipment. The restaurant is currently hiring and permanent signage was installed on the building earlier this month. Menu items will include braised short ribs, filet mignon, chicken risotto, and market fresh seafood.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Baltimore City Health Commissioner Concerned About Rising COVID-19 Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At this very moment, the United States is approaching a very grim milestone of one million deaths due to COVID-19. Maryland had more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and if cases continue growing, some jurisdictions may be forced to re-implement mask mandates. Tuesday, Baltimore’s health commissioner requested that people voluntarily wear masks at in-door public spaces. The city’s COVID-19 level was recently moved from “low” to “medium” and if it moves to “high,” then the health commissioner said masks will become mandatory. “We’re asking people again, to really take heed to the guidance to voluntarily...
BALTIMORE, MD
Police Department Celebrates 100th Anniversary

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) hosted a community celebration at the county fairgrounds Saturday to mark a milestone for the agency. 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the police department. According to MCPD, Saturday’s celebration was the largest community event the police department has ever hosted.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

