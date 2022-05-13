More Than One Million Rapid Test Kits Distributed Through County Libraries

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One in seven people in Prince George’s County is food insecure. This week, the county is ramping up its efforts to make sure that families and children are not going hungry. Now that schools are getting ready to let out for the summer months, libraries are sharing their space to include books and food. County officials say up to 100 free grocery bags will be available each week during this month and the whole month of June.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO