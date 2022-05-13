More Than One Million Rapid Test Kits Distributed Through County Libraries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At this very moment, the United States is approaching a very grim milestone of one million deaths due to COVID-19.
Maryland had more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and if cases continue growing, some jurisdictions may be forced to re-implement mask mandates.
Tuesday, Baltimore’s health commissioner requested that people voluntarily wear masks at in-door public spaces. The city’s COVID-19 level was recently moved from “low” to “medium” and if it moves to “high,” then the health commissioner said masks will become mandatory.
“We’re asking people again, to really take heed to the guidance to voluntarily...
