Milwaukee, WI

Spring gardening advice

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - If our recent mild temperatures...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Summerfest admission promos announced

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is excited to announce daily admission promotions for 2022. This year, there are more ways than ever to give back to the community and get in free to Summerfest during the nine-day run – June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9. Over the last three years, an average of 14.5% of total festival attendees have entered Summerfest via an admission promotion. Maintaining a festival tradition, MWF is reaching out to the public to assist the various nonprofit community partners by participating in the admission promotions through the donation of needed items such as personal hygiene products, food, books and more.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Free beer at Franklin beer garden to celebrate 8th year

FRANKLIN, Wis - The Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park is offering free beer until supplies last on Thursday, May 19 to celebrate their 8th year of operation, a release said Monday. A free Croatian Park Ale will be offered to any and all over 21. Offering live music, on-site...
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ways to embrace your wavy and curly hair

MILWAUKEE - National Curly Hair Appreciation Day was May 2, but curly hair can be celebrated year-round. Carly Dorigi shares advice to help you love your curls and embrace the wave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Downtown Milwaukee curfew for 2nd night, no citations Saturday

MILWAUKEE - A limited curfew for people under 21 will again be in place Sunday night, May 15, in Milwaukee, starting at 11 p.m. The Milwaukee Bucks' season might be over, but that doesn't end the push to make downtown a safer place. From packed on Friday to empty on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee medical examiner: 18 homicides in 15 days

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer has been called to 18 homicides over the last 15 days in the county, a tweet from the department said Monday, May 16. The tweet comes after a violent weekend in Milwaukee left six people dead and over 30 injured...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Montana Story' directors say state "exceeded expectations"

MILWAUKEE - Two estranged siblings return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy. It's the storyline for the new film, ‘Montana Story.’ Gino Salomone recently chatted with the film's directors about shooting in Montana and what it's like to co-direct.
MONTANA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee curfew worked after weekend violence, neighbors say

In the wake of the weekend violence in Milwaukee, the alderman representing downtown says he "would not recommend people be out on the streets in downtown" on weekend nights. What he said resonated with some, but others felt his comments were more of a knee-jerk reaction, calling Friday's shootings “isolated."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Reunion Restaurant in West Allis

There’s a new restaurant and entertainment venue in West Allis that offers food and fun for the entire family – And guests are loving it! Brian is at Reunion Restaurant getting tour of the unique space to play, eat and drink.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls window installer hands over operation control

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls window installer under fire by customers is handing over full operation control to an outside consulting firm. Cogent Analytics in North Carolina confirmed the transition of management to Contact 6. Its president said Cogent is "making every effort" to honor Window Select's obligations to customers.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25 weekend gunshot victims at Froedtert, how to feel safe after trauma

MILWAUKEE - During a night of violence Friday, May 13 in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three incidents near Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6, countless people were impacted in some way by the shootings near the Deer District.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Trinity church fire, 4 years later, restoration ongoing

MILWAUKEE - It took hours to destroy and years to build back. Sunday, May 15 marked four years since the 140-year-old Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church went up in flames. "It was shocking. It was unreal. It was definitely a surreal day," said Jackie Nugent, church member. Sunday was bittersweet, recalling...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Downtown Milwaukee shootings; community organizers speak out

MILWAUKEE - Nearly two dozen people were shot in a roughly two-hour span Friday night – 17 of them in one of three downtown Milwaukee incidents. Eleven people have now been arrested in connection to two of those three shootings that followed the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff game. Twenty-one people were injured, some of whom were among those arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

FOX6 viewers report scam letters across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - A household name in digital security and identity theft protection is being impersonated by con artists. Mail carriers have unknowingly dropped the scam letter into mailboxes across southeast Wisconsin, including Robert Helbling’s mailbox in Burlington. "I don't know how I got this letter," said Helbling. "It said...
BURLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine gun violence increase in 2022; 'Our hearts ache'

MILWAUKEE - Racine officials are troubled by homicide numbers in their city. Those city leaders say the homicides have doubled in 2022 – and we are only five months into the year. The latest homicide being investigated is the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Terrance Blair. Police say he was...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

9th and Burnham shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot wounded on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, May 16. Officials say the shooting happened near 9th and Burnham around 12:45 p.m. Monday. The victim suffered a serious gunshot injury – and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa hotel shooting: Kenneth Burney trial rescheduled

MILWAUKEE - A judge has rescheduled the jury trial for a man charged with shooting and wounding three Wauwatosa Police officers inside a hotel in November of last year, as a pending ballistics report could help the defense. Jury selection for Kenneth Burney, 33, was scheduled to begin Monday, May...
WAUWATOSA, WI

