Spring gardening advice

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is excited to announce daily admission promotions for 2022. This year, there are more ways than ever to give back to the community and get in free to Summerfest during the nine-day run – June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9. Over the last three years, an average of 14.5% of total festival attendees have entered Summerfest via an admission promotion. Maintaining a festival tradition, MWF is reaching out to the public to assist the various nonprofit community partners by participating in the admission promotions through the donation of needed items such as personal hygiene products, food, books and more.
FRANKLIN, Wis - The Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park is offering free beer until supplies last on Thursday, May 19 to celebrate their 8th year of operation, a release said Monday. A free Croatian Park Ale will be offered to any and all over 21. Offering live music, on-site...
MILWAUKEE - A limited curfew for people under 21 will again be in place Sunday night, May 15, in Milwaukee, starting at 11 p.m. The Milwaukee Bucks' season might be over, but that doesn't end the push to make downtown a safer place. From packed on Friday to empty on...
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a new restaurant and entertainment venue in West Allis that offers food and fun for the entire family – And guests are loving it! Brian is at Reunion Restaurant getting tour of the unique space to play, eat and drink.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer has been called to 18 homicides over the last 15 days in the county, a tweet from the department said Monday, May 16. The tweet comes after a violent weekend in Milwaukee left six people dead and over 30 injured...
MILWAUKEE - Two estranged siblings return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy. It's the storyline for the new film, ‘Montana Story.’ Gino Salomone recently chatted with the film's directors about shooting in Montana and what it's like to co-direct.
In the wake of the weekend violence in Milwaukee, the alderman representing downtown says he "would not recommend people be out on the streets in downtown" on weekend nights. What he said resonated with some, but others felt his comments were more of a knee-jerk reaction, calling Friday's shootings “isolated."
There’s a new restaurant and entertainment venue in West Allis that offers food and fun for the entire family – And guests are loving it! Brian is at Reunion Restaurant getting tour of the unique space to play, eat and drink.
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls window installer under fire by customers is handing over full operation control to an outside consulting firm. Cogent Analytics in North Carolina confirmed the transition of management to Contact 6. Its president said Cogent is "making every effort" to honor Window Select's obligations to customers.
MILWAUKEE - During a night of violence Friday, May 13 in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three incidents near Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6, countless people were impacted in some way by the shootings near the Deer District.
MILWAUKEE - It took hours to destroy and years to build back. Sunday, May 15 marked four years since the 140-year-old Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church went up in flames. "It was shocking. It was unreal. It was definitely a surreal day," said Jackie Nugent, church member. Sunday was bittersweet, recalling...
MILWAUKEE - Nearly two dozen people were shot in a roughly two-hour span Friday night – 17 of them in one of three downtown Milwaukee incidents. Eleven people have now been arrested in connection to two of those three shootings that followed the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff game. Twenty-one people were injured, some of whom were among those arrested.
MILWAUKEE - A household name in digital security and identity theft protection is being impersonated by con artists. Mail carriers have unknowingly dropped the scam letter into mailboxes across southeast Wisconsin, including Robert Helbling’s mailbox in Burlington. "I don't know how I got this letter," said Helbling. "It said...
A funeral was held for Emily Rogers, 23, in her hometown of Sherman, Texas. Rogers was reported missing from Milwaukee and later found dead in St. Francis. Her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Matzen, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide and hiding a corpse.
MILWAUKEE - Racine officials are troubled by homicide numbers in their city. Those city leaders say the homicides have doubled in 2022 – and we are only five months into the year. The latest homicide being investigated is the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Terrance Blair. Police say he was...
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot wounded on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, May 16. Officials say the shooting happened near 9th and Burnham around 12:45 p.m. Monday. The victim suffered a serious gunshot injury – and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE - A judge has rescheduled the jury trial for a man charged with shooting and wounding three Wauwatosa Police officers inside a hotel in November of last year, as a pending ballistics report could help the defense. Jury selection for Kenneth Burney, 33, was scheduled to begin Monday, May...
Comments / 0