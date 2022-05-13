Spring gardening advice

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is excited to announce daily admission promotions for 2022. This year, there are more ways than ever to give back to the community and get in free to Summerfest during the nine-day run – June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9. Over the last three years, an average of 14.5% of total festival attendees have entered Summerfest via an admission promotion. Maintaining a festival tradition, MWF is reaching out to the public to assist the various nonprofit community partners by participating in the admission promotions through the donation of needed items such as personal hygiene products, food, books and more.

23 HOURS AGO