ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severna Park, MD

Get Ready for a Garten Party in Severna Park

By Susan Able
edibledc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal duo Behind Annapolis’ Preserve open a second restaurant this summer. The dream team behind Preserve in Annapolis, are readying to open their second project, Garten, in Severna Park. Last year, Jeremy and Michelle Hoffman purchased the building and grounds that formerly housed Cafe Bretton, a country French...

edibledc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

After two-year hiatus, Arbutus Arts Festival returns for 49th year

ARBUTUS, Md. — One of the longest one-day festivals in Maryland returned after a two-year hiatus. People came out Sunday for the Arbutus Arts Festival, which had to be canceled the last two years because of the pandemic. The festival included a wide variety of artists and their work,...
ARBUTUS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Farmers’ Market Unveils Special ‘B-Side’ Event Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is one of the most iconic activities the city has to offer, and it’s about to get even better. Beginning in June, visitors will be invited to experience B-Side, a special monthly extension of the farmers’ market, complete with food and drink vendors and live performances by local artists. B-Side can be found in the same space as the farmers’ market, underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The first B-Side event is tentatively set for Sunday, June 12, with PrideFest! The event will be hosted by Evon Dior Michelle, Baltimore’s 2020 Drag Queen of the Year. Additionally, Kotic Couture is scheduled to perform. Below you’ll find a complete schedule of B-Side events: Sunday, June 12: PrideFest Sunday, July 3: Summer of Soul Sunday, Aug. 7: Music Mashups & Cover Bands Sunday, Sept. 4: School House Rock Sunday, Oct. 2: BSO Playlist To learn more, visit the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts’ website.
BALTIMORE, MD
proptalk.com

Mark Your Calendars! 2022 Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Racing

As it is still early in the season, some events are subject to change. Please check event websites for the most up-to-date information. Now who’s ready for some Chesapeake Bay powerboat racing?! We suggest you print this page out and stick it right on your fridge because there are some great events coming up you won’t want to miss.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
hyattsvillewire.com

You Can Vote for Four Route 1 Restaurants in the Annual Rammy Awards

Four eateries in the Route 1 corridor are finalists for a Rammy award, the latest sign of the area’s thriving restaurant scene. Mount Rainier’s Pennyroyal Station, Brentwood’s Little Miner Taco, Riverdale Park’s 2Fifty Texas BBQ and College Park’s Tacos a la Madre were all nominated for the award given by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, a regional industry trade group.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severna Park, MD
Lifestyle
City
Baltimore, MD
Annapolis, MD
Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Severna Park, MD
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Annapolis, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Restaurants
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Restaurants
chestertownspy.org

Celebrate with CBMM at the Maryland Dove Dock Party

The public is invited to help the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum celebrate its construction of the new Maryland Dove with a dock party!. CBMM’s St. Michaels, Md., campus opens at 10am on Saturday, May 28, and the festivities start at 11am. Food, drinks, and live music will be on site for guests to enjoy and CBMM’s shipwrights will give talks on rigging and the construction process throughout the day. At 2pm, officials from CBMM and Historic St. Mary’s City will lead us in a toast to the ship.
MARYLAND STATE
proptalk.com

See the Bay: Hart-Miller Island Camping

Hart-Miller Island State Park is an 1100-acre island located in Baltimore County on the Chesapeake Bay near the mouth of Middle River. The island was originally part of a peninsula that extended from Edgemere, MD. The two islands, Hart and Miller, were joined by the construction of a dike in 1981, and until 2009, the impoundment was filled with dredge material from Baltimore Harbor, eventually creating Hart-Miller Island.
wypr.org

What's The Deal With Pit Beef?

This week’s listener grew up in Maryland, and he always just assumed there were roadside pit beef stands across the whole country. Not so! Pit beef is a hyper-regional food tradition rooted in Baltimore’s industrial past, and we head out to explore the origins and permutations of this local delicacy.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Wine#Pollinator Garden#Bee Hives#Wine Shop#Food Drink#Preserve#French#Covid#Hoffmans#German
baltimoremagazine.com

Berlin, Maryland, Might Just Be The Coolest Small Town in America

When the dogwood trees begin to bloom, and the blue crabs start their migration up the Chesapeake Bay, it’s time to head east, out of the city and onward to the Eastern Shore, then further, toward the ocean—stopping just short of those salty Atlantic waves. Take our word for it: Come May, there are few better fresh-air respites in the state of Maryland than the tiny town of Berlin.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Military exercise to be held off Delaware and Maryland coast on Tuesday

BALTIMORE, Md. – The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and the Marines will conduct a routine search and rescue exercise off the coasts of Delaware and Maryland on Tuesday. We’re told the exercise will simulate an aircraft incident, the need to search for and rescue crew, and respond to debris in the water. In the case of inclement weather, the activity will take place on Thursday.
DELAWARE STATE
mocoshow.com

Doki Toki Japanese Dessert Shop Opening This Week in Downtown Crown

A couple weeks back we let you know that Doki Toki, a dessert shop that will offer Japanese desserts, including ice cream, mochi donuts, milk tea, and a “lot of other desserts”, will be opening in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown neighborhood. Last week signage went up, and we have been told that the dessert spot will be opening on Wednesday, May 18th.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

High Path Avian Influenza Confirmed in Black Vultures

DOVER, Del. (May 11, 2022)—Federal laboratory testing confirmed cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) in samples taken from black vultures initially found sick and dead on April 22 in Harford County, Maryland. Following an investigation by the Maryland Departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources (MDA, DNR) and the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) […]
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake In Maryland

A bakery with locations in Havre De Grace and Ocean City is being credited for having the best cake in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Rita's Delight at Desserts by Rita as the top choice for Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Westminster man claims record-setting $5.1M Multi-Match jackpot

A Carroll County man claimed the record-setting $5.1 million Multi-Match jackpot. Video above: New scratch-offs and promotions from Maryland Lottery. The anonymous player known as the "Mystery Millionaire" won the largest jackpot in-state jackpot game's history with a quick-pick ticket purchased for the May 9 drawing. The 41-year-old Westminster man...
WESTMINSTER, MD
talbotspy.org

Bay Country Chorus Seeks Women and Men of All Ages to Join

The Bay Country Chorus is the Easton Maryland chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS). Since 1990 the men of the chorus have been entertaining throughout the mid-shore of Maryland. Our principal audience has been the many seniors in our community who are unable to attend live musical performances. So, we bring the music to them.
EASTON, MD
thecampuscurrent.com

AACC reaches 60th birthday

The 60th anniversary of AACC has come and gone and because of COVID-19, there was no proper celebration. That doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate six decades of our college’s history and success in our hearts. Turning 60 is a big deal and something to be proud of.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
hoodline.com

North Beach nightclub Tope reopens Friday with a full renovation and new parklet

It’s been 12 years since the nightclub Tope opened in the one-time Royale space at 1326 Grant Avenue, with a dance-club vibe that breaks the North Beach mold of primarily dive bars, sports bars, and “exotic dance” clubs. Tope has been closed for remodeling the last two months, but fans of the club are in luck on Friday the 13th. Tope will reopen Friday night at 4 p.m., and we’ve got some sneak preview pictures of the new refresh.
NORTH BEACH, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy