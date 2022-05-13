Get Ready for a Garten Party in Severna Park

Local duo Behind Annapolis’ Preserve open a second restaurant this summer. The dream team behind Preserve in Annapolis, are readying to open their second project, Garten, in Severna Park. Last year, Jeremy and Michelle Hoffman purchased the building and grounds that formerly housed Cafe Bretton, a country French...
ARBUTUS, Md. — One of the longest one-day festivals in Maryland returned after a two-year hiatus. People came out Sunday for the Arbutus Arts Festival, which had to be canceled the last two years because of the pandemic. The festival included a wide variety of artists and their work,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is one of the most iconic activities the city has to offer, and it’s about to get even better.
Beginning in June, visitors will be invited to experience B-Side, a special monthly extension of the farmers’ market, complete with food and drink vendors and live performances by local artists.
B-Side can be found in the same space as the farmers’ market, underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The first B-Side event is tentatively set for Sunday, June 12, with PrideFest! The event will be hosted by Evon Dior Michelle, Baltimore’s 2020 Drag Queen of the Year. Additionally, Kotic Couture is scheduled to perform.
Below you’ll find a complete schedule of B-Side events:
Sunday, June 12: PrideFest
Sunday, July 3: Summer of Soul
Sunday, Aug. 7: Music Mashups & Cover Bands
Sunday, Sept. 4: School House Rock
Sunday, Oct. 2: BSO Playlist
To learn more, visit the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts’ website.
As it is still early in the season, some events are subject to change. Please check event websites for the most up-to-date information. Now who’s ready for some Chesapeake Bay powerboat racing?! We suggest you print this page out and stick it right on your fridge because there are some great events coming up you won’t want to miss.
Four eateries in the Route 1 corridor are finalists for a Rammy award, the latest sign of the area’s thriving restaurant scene. Mount Rainier’s Pennyroyal Station, Brentwood’s Little Miner Taco, Riverdale Park’s 2Fifty Texas BBQ and College Park’s Tacos a la Madre were all nominated for the award given by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, a regional industry trade group.
The public is invited to help the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum celebrate its construction of the new Maryland Dove with a dock party!. CBMM’s St. Michaels, Md., campus opens at 10am on Saturday, May 28, and the festivities start at 11am. Food, drinks, and live music will be on site for guests to enjoy and CBMM’s shipwrights will give talks on rigging and the construction process throughout the day. At 2pm, officials from CBMM and Historic St. Mary’s City will lead us in a toast to the ship.
Hart-Miller Island State Park is an 1100-acre island located in Baltimore County on the Chesapeake Bay near the mouth of Middle River. The island was originally part of a peninsula that extended from Edgemere, MD. The two islands, Hart and Miller, were joined by the construction of a dike in 1981, and until 2009, the impoundment was filled with dredge material from Baltimore Harbor, eventually creating Hart-Miller Island.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Annapolis Juneteenth Planning Committee and the City of Annapolis are hosting the second annual Juneteenth celebration with a VIP Reception and Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 17 and a parade and festival on Saturday, June 18. Traditionally, June 19 is known as Juneteenth, the oldest...
This week’s listener grew up in Maryland, and he always just assumed there were roadside pit beef stands across the whole country. Not so! Pit beef is a hyper-regional food tradition rooted in Baltimore’s industrial past, and we head out to explore the origins and permutations of this local delicacy.
If you're seeking a broad range of attractions, museums, and activities on the East Coast, Baltimore is a terrific place to go. Baltimore's coffee culture has grown in recent years, and the city now boasts a strong network of small companies focused on community and quality.
When the dogwood trees begin to bloom, and the blue crabs start their migration up the Chesapeake Bay, it’s time to head east, out of the city and onward to the Eastern Shore, then further, toward the ocean—stopping just short of those salty Atlantic waves. Take our word for it: Come May, there are few better fresh-air respites in the state of Maryland than the tiny town of Berlin.
BALTIMORE, Md. – The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and the Marines will conduct a routine search and rescue exercise off the coasts of Delaware and Maryland on Tuesday. We’re told the exercise will simulate an aircraft incident, the need to search for and rescue crew, and respond to debris in the water. In the case of inclement weather, the activity will take place on Thursday.
A couple weeks back we let you know that Doki Toki, a dessert shop that will offer Japanese desserts, including ice cream, mochi donuts, milk tea, and a “lot of other desserts”, will be opening in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown neighborhood. Last week signage went up, and we have been told that the dessert spot will be opening on Wednesday, May 18th.
DOVER, Del. (May 11, 2022)—Federal laboratory testing confirmed cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) in samples taken from black vultures initially found sick and dead on April 22 in Harford County, Maryland. Following an investigation by the Maryland Departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources (MDA, DNR) and the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) […]
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WBFF) — A liquor store in Carroll County sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5.1 million last week, the Maryland Lottery said. The record-setting Multi-Match prize sold at Hampstead Liquors in the 700 block of Hanover Pike was claimed, the lottery said. Also last week, someone who...
A bakery with locations in Havre De Grace and Ocean City is being credited for having the best cake in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Rita's Delight at Desserts by Rita as the top choice for Maryland.
A Carroll County man claimed the record-setting $5.1 million Multi-Match jackpot. Video above: New scratch-offs and promotions from Maryland Lottery. The anonymous player known as the "Mystery Millionaire" won the largest jackpot in-state jackpot game's history with a quick-pick ticket purchased for the May 9 drawing. The 41-year-old Westminster man...
The Bay Country Chorus is the Easton Maryland chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS). Since 1990 the men of the chorus have been entertaining throughout the mid-shore of Maryland. Our principal audience has been the many seniors in our community who are unable to attend live musical performances. So, we bring the music to them.
The 60th anniversary of AACC has come and gone and because of COVID-19, there was no proper celebration. That doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate six decades of our college’s history and success in our hearts. Turning 60 is a big deal and something to be proud of.
It’s been 12 years since the nightclub Tope opened in the one-time Royale space at 1326 Grant Avenue, with a dance-club vibe that breaks the North Beach mold of primarily dive bars, sports bars, and “exotic dance” clubs. Tope has been closed for remodeling the last two months, but fans of the club are in luck on Friday the 13th. Tope will reopen Friday night at 4 p.m., and we’ve got some sneak preview pictures of the new refresh.
