Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup final result, final score and reaction as Liverpool win penalty shootout

Liverpool have won the FA Cup after beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley. Kostas Tsimikas scored the winning penalty in sudden-death, after Alisson saved from Mason Mount.

Liverpool and Chelsea met in a rematch of February’s Carabao Cup final, and this encounter played out in remarkably similar fashion. Both sides had several opportunities to win the match in normal time and althought the frantic nature of the contest slowed in extra time, it followed 90 breathless minutes at Wembley.

Liverpool made a bright start and threatened early through Luis Diaz , who was denied by Edouard Mendy in the first chance of the match, but Chelsea came back into it in what was a level first half. Alisson also made a good save to stop Marcos Alonso while Christian Pulisic and substitute Diogo Jota had chances, but it was an injury to Mohamed Salah that was the most notable incident of the first half, with the Liverpool forward coming off on 32 minutes with a groin problem.

It was Chelsea’s turn to start quickly after the break, as Alonso went close and Alisson saved Pulisic’s effort, before Alonso hit the crossbar with a free-kick. Diaz and Jota were next to whistle shots narrowly wide, and then Andy Robertson hit the post with a volley from close range. As the final crept closer to extra time, Diaz curled a shot narrowly wide on the breakaway to almost win the final in the closing seconds.

