POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s medical team is welcoming physician David Abbatematteo, MD to their staff. Abbatematteo will work in the hospital’s Pain Management Department. He brings experiences from his previous roles as Chief of Pain Management and Director of Pain Management. Before becoming a physician, he was a Critical Care Registered Nurse, and a Combat Medic with the U.S. Army National Guard. He said he is excited to use his knowledge to serve North County residents.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO