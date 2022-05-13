ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Bureau of Indian Affairs gives approval to putting land in trust for Beloit casino

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. — The Bureau of Indian Affairs has given its final approval to put nearly 33 acres into a trust so the Ho-Chunk Nation can move ahead with plans to build a casino in Beloit, officials announced Friday. In a joint news release Friday afternoon, the Ho-Chunk...

Middleton-Cross Plains School District breaks ground on stadium improvements

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Construction is now underway on a multimillion-dollar facelift to the stadium at Middleton High School. The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District broke ground on the project Monday morning. When completed, the improved Otto Breitenbach Stadium will have new locker rooms, ticket booths, public restrooms and a larger concession area.
MIDDLETON, WI
Wisconsin Emergency Management offers grants to organizations at risk of terrorist attacks

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Emergency Management will give funding to help keep some nonprofit organizations secure. Officials said Monday that groups that may be at risk of a terrorist attack because of their beliefs or mission would be eligible for a grant. The money can be used for planning, exercises, and training. They can also use the funding to hire security personnel or install security equipment.
MADISON, WI
‘This is a crisis’: In Wisconsin, special needs patients may wait years for sedated dental care

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — Trent Scullion’s life began with death. It was 32 years ago that Trent’s mother Karen said his heart stopped beating twice during his long-overdue birth and subsequent medical procedures. Oxygen at one point was cut off to his brain. At four months old, doctors diagnosed him with cerebral palsy. He’s never walked or talked (with a small exception for a few forceful words), and has lived in a wheelchair since he was 2 years old.
WISCONSIN STATE
NY man visits Madison as part of bicycle tour to donate blood, platelets in all 50 state capitals

MADISON, Wis. — A New York man on a year-long mission to donate blood or platelets in every capital city stopped in Madison on Monday as part of his tour. Bob Barnes has been biking across the country as part of his Great American Triple Switchback tour to raise awareness of the importance of blood and platelet donations. Madison marked his 41st capital city as part of the effort.
MADISON, WI
State Highway 11 closed near Footville due to crash

FOOTVILLE, Wis. — State Highway 11 is closed east of Footville Monday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Rock County dispatcher said the crash was reported just before 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 11 and Roherty Road. The crash involves...
FOOTVILLE, WI
Officials battling house fire in Poynette

VILLAGE OF POYNETTE, Wis. — Officials are responding to a fire in the Village of Poynette on Sunday night. According to a Facebook post from the Poynette Dekorra Fire Department, the fire started before 8:30 p.m. and is on East Tomlinson Street. People are being asked to avoid the...
POYNETTE, WI
Madison police investigating gas station burglary near Demetral Park

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a gas station near Demetral Park was burglarized early Monday. Officers were sent to the station in the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Officials said the store was ransacked. Cash and dozens of cigarette cartons were reportedly...
MADISON, WI
Bucks watch party in Deer District canceled in wake of shootings

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Fans hoping to watch the Bucks in the Deer District on Sunday will need to change plans. The Game 7 watch party, originally scheduled for May 15, is canceled in the wake of three shootings that occurred in and around the area Friday night. The Deer District announced the cancellation on its website.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Apple River Woman Injured In Crash

A woman was airlifted for medical treatment after a crash Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 42 year old Jennifer Forsberg of Apple River was taken by ambulance to a hospital and then airlifted to Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. The crash occurred at about 1pm Sunday on East Stagecoach Trail near North Hodgin Road in rural Apple River. A report says that Forsberg was driving west when her vehicle veered off the roadway to the north, veered back across the roadway to the south and crashed into a small creek.
APPLE RIVER, IL
Shelf Falls Off Pickup Truck and Causes Motorcycle To Crash

Authorities say a pickup truck spilled a shelf onto a highway, causing a motorcyclist to crash Saturday in Dubuque. 51 year old Gordon Struve of Clinton, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to Dubuque police, Struve was operating a motorcycle behind a pickup truck driven by 44 year old Shane Clancy of Hazel Green, north on Highway 61/151 just north of the Ninth Street-11th Street exit Saturday afternoon when a shelf fell onto the roadway from Clancy’s pickup. Struve attempted to avoid the shelf, causing his motorcycle to crash.
DUBUQUE, IA
Logan’s Heart and Smiles hosts 20th annual fundraiser

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — It’s was all fair weather and smiles in Cottage Grove on Saturday for the 20th annual fundraiser for “Logan’s Heart and Smiles.”. The nonprofit helps improve homes for families with children with disabilities. News 3 Now is a proud sponsor of today’s...
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
DCSO investigating shooting death in Village of Blue Mounds

VILLAGE OF BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night it is investigating an alleged shooting death in the Village of Blue Mounds. According to a news release, officials responded to an address in the village shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. The release did not provide an exact address.
BLUE MOUNDS, WI
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Iowa County

Authorities said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night in Iowa County. 67 year old Scott Mindham of Avoca was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened just after 10pm Saturday in the area of Highway 80/133 and County Highway P in Muscoda. Authorities said Mindham was driving a motorcycle when his vehicle struck the wheels of a semi-tractor trailer being driven west on Highway 80/133 by 64 year old Daniel Kroll of Highland. Reports say that Mindham was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. Kroll was not injured. While officers were conducting their investigation, another vehicle drove around the fire truck that was positioned to direct traffic. 37 year old Steven Anderson of rural Muscoda was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-2nd offense when he drove into the original crash scene.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
At least 20 injured in downtown Milwaukee shootings; curfew issued

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Milwaukee Police Department reports at least 20 people were injured in downtown Milwaukee in three separate shootings Friday night. The first shooting occurred near the Deer District at around 9 p.m. during the Bucks game. Three people were shot and one person was arrested.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Madison man temporarily displaced after stovetop fire

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was temporarily displaced after a fire Wednesday. Crews were sent to the 300 block of West Main Street just before 5:30 p.m. after alarms were activated. Officials said a resident had left a box on his stovetop before taking his dog for a...
MADISON, WI
Stoughton’s annual Syttende Mai festival caps off with parade

STOUGHTON, Wis. – Stoughton’s Annual Syttende Mai weekend long festival capped off with a parade Sunday afternoon. The citywide event has been a tradition in Stoughton since 1950 as a way to celebrate the Nordic culture brought to the area by a surge of Norwegian immigrants in the late 1800s.
STOUGHTON, WI
Two Arrests Made After Disturbance in Dodgeville

Two people were arrested by Iowa County authorities after a disturbance was reported on Bennett Road in Dodgeville Sunday around 7pm. A report says a man held another person at knifepoint and Dodgeville Police and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. 30 year old Duane Madge Jr. of Platteville was arrested on multiple out-of-county warrants. Madge Jr. was transferred to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Also arrested was 20 year old Hunter Butteris of Dodgeville. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, False Imprisonment, Taking Hostages, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and a Probation Violation through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. According to on-line court records, Butteris has a lengthy criminal record and, in 2019, pleaded guilty to a felony after stealing and then crashing an ATV in Darlington. Butteris was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked on his charges, and remains in custody.
DODGEVILLE, WI

