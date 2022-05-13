ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Curling great Matt Hamilton gets first haircut in four years to support brain cancer research

By Site staff
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Olympic gold medalist and McFarland native Matt Hamilton trimmed his famous locks Friday to support brain cancer research. Hamilton’s haircut at the Great Clips...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

NY man visits Madison as part of bicycle tour to donate blood, platelets in all 50 state capitals

MADISON, Wis. — A New York man on a year-long mission to donate blood or platelets in every capital city stopped in Madison on Monday as part of his tour. Bob Barnes has been biking across the country as part of his Great American Triple Switchback tour to raise awareness of the importance of blood and platelet donations. Madison marked his 41st capital city as part of the effort.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Logan’s Heart and Smiles hosts 20th annual fundraiser

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — It’s was all fair weather and smiles in Cottage Grove on Saturday for the 20th annual fundraiser for “Logan’s Heart and Smiles.”. The nonprofit helps improve homes for families with children with disabilities. News 3 Now is a proud sponsor of today’s...
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
x1071.com

Bird flu found in flocks in two more Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. — Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza — commonly known as bird flu — have been found in domestic flocks in two more Wisconsin counties, the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Monday. The latest confirmed cases were in Dunn and...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Mcfarland, WI
City
Madison, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Health
x1071.com

Stoughton’s annual Syttende Mai festival caps off with parade

STOUGHTON, Wis. – Stoughton’s Annual Syttende Mai weekend long festival capped off with a parade Sunday afternoon. The citywide event has been a tradition in Stoughton since 1950 as a way to celebrate the Nordic culture brought to the area by a surge of Norwegian immigrants in the late 1800s.
STOUGHTON, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin softball earns bid to NCAA tournament

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin softball is NCAA tournament bound. The Badgers are heading to Florida to play in the Gainesville regional this weekend. UW will face Georgia Tech on Friday at 1 pm. This marks the ninth time in program history the Badgers will play in the tourney, and...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Brain Tumor#Curling#First Haircut#Hairdo#Stachestrong#Channel 3000
x1071.com

BBB: When searching for baby formula online, watch for scams

MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin families continue to deal with a nationwide baby formula shortage, solutions are hard to come by. Online marketplaces can be a helpful way of finding formula, but be careful. The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warns that scammers prey on people in need. “They look...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

DCSO investigating shooting death in Village of Blue Mounds

VILLAGE OF BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night it is investigating an alleged shooting death in the Village of Blue Mounds. According to a news release, officials responded to an address in the village shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. The release did not provide an exact address.
BLUE MOUNDS, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin Emergency Management offers grants to organizations at risk of terrorist attacks

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Emergency Management will give funding to help keep some nonprofit organizations secure. Officials said Monday that groups that may be at risk of a terrorist attack because of their beliefs or mission would be eligible for a grant. The money can be used for planning, exercises, and training. They can also use the funding to hire security personnel or install security equipment.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Cancer
x1071.com

Shelf Falls Off Pickup Truck and Causes Motorcycle To Crash

Authorities say a pickup truck spilled a shelf onto a highway, causing a motorcyclist to crash Saturday in Dubuque. 51 year old Gordon Struve of Clinton, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to Dubuque police, Struve was operating a motorcycle behind a pickup truck driven by 44 year old Shane Clancy of Hazel Green, north on Highway 61/151 just north of the Ninth Street-11th Street exit Saturday afternoon when a shelf fell onto the roadway from Clancy’s pickup. Struve attempted to avoid the shelf, causing his motorcycle to crash.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Jury selection underway for man accused in 2020 Arboretum murders

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors and defense attorneys have begun selecting the jury that will determine the fate of 20-year-old Khari Sanford, who is accused of the murder of his girlfriend’s mother and father at the UW Arboretum in 2020. Jury selection in the case began Monday, with the...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

UTV Rollover Crash Injures Two People

Two people were injured in a UTV rollover crash early Saturday in rural Galena. 40 year old Jonathan Miller and 37 year old Katie McIntyre, both of rural Galena, were taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Miller was later was taken to Saint Anthony’s Medical Center in Rockford Sunday night for additional treatment. A report says that Miller was driving around 1am Saturday on Samantha Drive when he lost control of the UTV and it overturned. Miller was ejected while McIntyre was able to remain in the vehicle.
GALENA, IL
x1071.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Iowa County

Authorities said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night in Iowa County. 67 year old Scott Mindham of Avoca was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened just after 10pm Saturday in the area of Highway 80/133 and County Highway P in Muscoda. Authorities said Mindham was driving a motorcycle when his vehicle struck the wheels of a semi-tractor trailer being driven west on Highway 80/133 by 64 year old Daniel Kroll of Highland. Reports say that Mindham was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. Kroll was not injured. While officers were conducting their investigation, another vehicle drove around the fire truck that was positioned to direct traffic. 37 year old Steven Anderson of rural Muscoda was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-2nd offense when he drove into the original crash scene.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Madison police investigating gas station burglary near Demetral Park

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a gas station near Demetral Park was burglarized early Monday. Officers were sent to the station in the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Officials said the store was ransacked. Cash and dozens of cigarette cartons were reportedly...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

State Highway 11 closed near Footville due to crash

FOOTVILLE, Wis. — State Highway 11 is closed east of Footville Monday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Rock County dispatcher said the crash was reported just before 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 11 and Roherty Road. The crash involves...
FOOTVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure

Authorities with the Dubuque Police Department report the arrest of 26 year old Donchavell Crawford of Dubuque. Crawford was arrested around 2:30am Sunday on a charge of indecent exposure.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Two Arrests Made After Disturbance in Dodgeville

Two people were arrested by Iowa County authorities after a disturbance was reported on Bennett Road in Dodgeville Sunday around 7pm. A report says a man held another person at knifepoint and Dodgeville Police and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. 30 year old Duane Madge Jr. of Platteville was arrested on multiple out-of-county warrants. Madge Jr. was transferred to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Also arrested was 20 year old Hunter Butteris of Dodgeville. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, False Imprisonment, Taking Hostages, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and a Probation Violation through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. According to on-line court records, Butteris has a lengthy criminal record and, in 2019, pleaded guilty to a felony after stealing and then crashing an ATV in Darlington. Butteris was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked on his charges, and remains in custody.
DODGEVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy