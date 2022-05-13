Curling great Matt Hamilton gets first haircut in four years to support brain cancer research

Authorities said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night in Iowa County. 67 year old Scott Mindham of Avoca was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened just after 10pm Saturday in the area of Highway 80/133 and County Highway P in Muscoda. Authorities said Mindham was driving a motorcycle when his vehicle struck the wheels of a semi-tractor trailer being driven west on Highway 80/133 by 64 year old Daniel Kroll of Highland. Reports say that Mindham was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. Kroll was not injured. While officers were conducting their investigation, another vehicle drove around the fire truck that was positioned to direct traffic. 37 year old Steven Anderson of rural Muscoda was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-2nd offense when he drove into the original crash scene.

IOWA COUNTY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO