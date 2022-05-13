ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Varsity Track finishes 1st place at North Newton Jr/Sr High School

The Lady Wildcats competed against North Newton and Covanent Christianat a track meet last night. Highlights from the meet...

Varsity Baseball Defeats Elkhart 14-2

Gannan Howes and Caiden Verrett each had 3 hits on the night to lead an offense that recorded 14 hits. Zach Zychowski recorded 5 RBIs after hitting a 2 out Grand Slam in the 5th. Zychowski also picked up the win on the mound throwing all 6 innings and striking out 5.
ELKHART, IN
buildingindiana.com

Lake County Corn Dogs Plan Opening Day Festivities

Opening day for the Lake County Corn Dogs, is Thursday, May 26th with a day packed with festivities to celebrate the team’s inaugural season. The Corn Dogs will be playing against the NWI Oilmen in a three-game home opener series at Legacy Fields, located at Center Ross Park, 851 Center Ross Road.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indiana teenager drowns in accident on northern Indiana lake

SYRACUSE, Ind. — A high school sophomore died in an accidental drowning in Elkhart County Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The body of 16-year-old Kadin Schrock was found Monday afternoon after he went missing in a private pond in Syracuse, DNR wrote in a release. Witnesses said Schrock fell into the water after swinging on a rope swing from an elevated platform.
SYRACUSE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Second-Graders Cheer On Classmate’s Adoption

Tears of joy were shed in Kosciusko County Superior Court I Judge Karin McGrath’s courtroom Friday. There also were smiles and laughter and red balloons lined up along the jury box. Eight-year-old Summer was adopted by Kevin and Susan Smithberger, of South Bend, on Friday with McGrath presiding. Not...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Matta Returns to the Bench at Butler

The high schooler who lit it up on the court in Hoopeston, Illinois returns to coach the Butler Bulldogs. Find out what brought Thad Matta back to the bench as Head Coach of Men’s Basketball.
HOOPESTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Donley's Wild West Town closing after long ride

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly 50 years, Donley's Wild West Town is riding off into the sunset. The Donley family opened the western-themed amusement park in 1974 in Union, Ill. Kids and adults could pan for gold pyrite at Sweet Phyllis Mine, shoot slingshots at Huck Finn's, or watch a wild west stunt show. The family made the closing announcement on its website.  According to its Facebook page, the park was also closed in 2021 due to COVID-19."We are very sad that the amusement park-era is over, but excited about future plans for the property," the family said in an online statement. "Thank you for the memories!'In addition to amusement rides, like the lazy canoe float, shooting gallery and pony rides, there was a museum of artifacts from the Old West and Civil War.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Strong to severe storms return to Indiana this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry, sunny, and HOT stretch of weather across central Indiana, a cold front moves through this weekend and changes everything. Storms are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and late Sunday. Saturday storms The sky will be dry to start of Saturday. Then in the late afternoon to early evening hours, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

"Vermillion County is feeling a tragic loss" Vermillion County commissioners urge action to make State Road 63 and State Road 234 intersection safer

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - Following the death of 16-year-old North Vermillion High School student Cameron Cheuvront who was killed in a crash, Vermillion County leaders have sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Transportation. They are asking for steps to be taken to make the intersection of State Road...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
michigancitylaporte.com

Washington Park Beach Time Bliss

Picture a blue-sky summer day with vacationers claiming a perfect spot on a glorious stretch of sand along the Lake Michigan shore. In a flash, they’re diving into clear waters, skimming the waves in a watercraft, or building sandcastles and, most importantly, making memories that will last a lifetime. That’s just a taste of what’s in store at Michigan City’s vacation gem – Washington Park, where the community meets the Great Lake in this enticing corner of Northern Indiana. Add in park activities such as visiting a longtime zoo or watching exciting high-speed boat races. Just outside the park’s boundaries, feast at nearby restaurants, play at a top-notch casino, and shop a host of stores and boutiques. West of town, get in touch with nature at Indiana Dunes National Park. The makings of a dream escape are close at hand.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WTHR

Kokomo boy critically injured in France Park shooting

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo boy was critically injured in a shooting at France Park near Logansport late Friday night. The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating. According to a release posted Saturday morning on the sheriff's Facebook page, an altercation on the beach of the swimming lake at France Park led to the shooting just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.
KOKOMO, IN
indiana105.com

New Sculptures Installed Along Valparaiso Art Walk Feature ‘My Rescue’ Animals

In Valparaiso, something new along the Valparaiso Art Walk at Cumberland Crossing, which enters its 11th season this month..The city says the 2022-2023 exhibit by artist Martha Cares of Sawyer, Michigan features a variety of colorful “My Rescue” dog and cat and flower sculptures and was installed this week thanks to Valpo’s Project Management and Public Works crews. The Art Walk is updated annually with support from the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission and community sponsors.
VALPARAISO, IN
inkfreenews.com

Milford Man Dies In Single Vehicle Crash

SYRACUSE — Jeremy Ray Weaver, 41, Milford, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle crash this afternoon, Saturday, May 14. The crash was at 3 p.m. on CR 1300N (Syracuse-Milford Road), west of Kern Road. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team, Weaver was...
MILFORD, IN
CBS Detroit

UPDATE: 2 Indiana Brothers Drown Off Lake Michigan Beach, Police Say

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died. Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend, WSBT-TV reported. Police in Berrien County were called to Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer about 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of people in trouble in the water. Bystanders had hauled two of the teens from the water, while first responders reached the other two. They were taken to a Michigan hospital where two were pronounced dead. The conditions of the two survivors were not immediately available. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAWYER, MI
Herald & Review

Missing 3-year-old with autism dies after being found along shoreline in Northwest Indiana

MICHIGAN CITY — A 3-year-old girl with autism died after she was found Thursday afternoon along a shoreline of a small lake in Long Beach, police said. In efforts to save her life, medical professionals worked for hours to revive her, however the attempts were not successful, said Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker. The name of the child has not been released yet.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Shady Creek Winery to Celebrate Grand Reopening

Shady Creek Winery in Michigan City will Saturday mark its grand reopening. The winery underwent a $2.5 million renovation that began in 2020 to boost production capacity and add amenities such as a new event center and rooftop patio. The winery was acquired by the Schwartz family in December 2019,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Thrillist

16 Old-School Restaurants in Chicago for a Classic Night Out

Once upon a time, in those Medieval days before Michelin Stars and James Beard galas, Chicago was stereotyped as a meat-and-potatoes town, infamous for its stockyards (thanks, Upton Sinclair) and enough meat-processing plants to earn it the eerie nickname of “hog butcher to the world.” Things have evolved significantly in the past hundred or so years, though. Sure, the Midwestern metropolis still loves its meat and potatoes, but sometimes they come in the form of hot dogs with crinkle-cut fries, or Reuben sandwiches with latkes, or a 38-ounce dry-aged tomahawk rib-eye with rosemary-roasted spuds.
CHICAGO, IL

