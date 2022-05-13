Copper Mountain Ranch Community Facilities District Board

Cybele Holdings became the first cannabis cultivation farm to be approved in El Dorado County May 12. After months waiting to get his application recommended by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Cybele Holdings CEO Lee Tannenbaum got the green light by a unanimous Planning Commission for his cannabis cultivation business.
A wildland fire is burning in Solano County east of Fairfield near the intersection of Potrero Hills Lane and Kildeer Road along Highway 12. The Incident Commander is reporting the fire is between 10 and 15 acres with the potential of 25 to 50 acres. The fire is described as burning at a slow rate of spread.
California will acquire a sprawling former farm property in the San Joaquin Valley and create a new state park for the first time in 13 years. The park is planned for Dos Rios Ranch, where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet southwest of Modesto. The property will become California’s 280th state park and the […]
MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, May 15th to the 21st. Two local passes have opened as detailed here. Daily updates are on our traffic page here. On 108 Highway K-rail will be installed related to the Jamestown round-about limiting traffic to one-way at Sierra Rock Road Monday night through Friday morning from 10 PM to 6 AM.
FAIRFIELD – A three-year construction project began Monday to add toll express lanes along the heavily-traveled Interstate 80 corridor between Fairfield and Vacaville.According to Caltrans, the $243 million project will add express lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions between Red Top Road in Fairfield and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville. Eight miles of carpool lanes between Red Top and Air Base Parkway in Fairfield will be converted to the toll lanes, while Caltrans will build the remaining 10 miles from Air Base Parkway to Leisure Town Road.Completion of the express lanes is set for 2025."The express lane project...
Twin Rivers School District won't tell community why they removed Dr. Raja and another teacher from Grant High School. Zaki Syed delivering a spoken word at the Twin Rivers Unified School District meeting supporting Dr. Raja on May 10, 2022.(Courtesy of Zaki Syed)
The Johnson Ranch Sports Club in Roseville is preparing to open the largest pickleball facility in Northern California, a 24-court complex that will be established by converting their existing seven tennis courts on the south side of the club. “Now instead of people having to travel to a local park,...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country in the Parkis back at Cal Expo this weekend. Around 20,000 people attended on Saturday. The major music event has been a staple in Sacramento County for more than two decades. But this year, organizers have added some extra excitement to the mix – including a second day of festivities, as well as carnival rides and games for kids.
Valley Springs, CA — There were multiple incidents that kept firefighters busy today. The most notable fire was a 3.5 acre blaze at a shooting range on Hogan Dam Road in the Valley Springs area that ignited at around 5pm. The forward progress was stopped and the cause of the incident is being investigated by the Bureau of Land Management and CAL Fire.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A black bear paid a visit to a visit to the Woodcreek neighborhood in Fairfield Friday morning. “He came up into the porch… and then came around here. And when he came around here… you see those? Claw marks,” said Fairfield resident Chris Linehan. “He hopped over, came onto the other […]
They might not agree on much, but Republican gubernatorial hopeful Brian Dahle pledges that Democratic lawmakers would find a more receptive partner at the Capitol if he unseats Gov. Gavin Newsom this year. After a decade in the GOP’s (super)minority in Sacramento, Dahle, a state senator, said he knows how...
City Utilities staff are inviting residents to attend a “Mulch Mayhem” on May 21 to get free mulch, which helps prevent evaporation, improve soil health and control weeds. The event will held at the City’s south-area corporation yard (5730 24th St.) and is part of the City’s efforts to keep trees and landscapes healthy during severe drought.
Placer County Executive Officer Todd Leopold, the driver in the March 19 collision resulting in the pedestrian death of high school senior Anthony Williams on March 19, emailed a statement on May 13 expressing his sorrow. According to Rocklin Police on March 19, a vehicle struck Williams while he was...
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping to fix the electrical grid as California continues to deal with potential blackouts. At Placerville Hardware, the business, like many others, has learned to adapt over the past few years. “You never know what is going to hit you next,” said Albert Fausel, owner of Placerville […]
Three suspects were arrested in Richmond this morning in connection with a shooting in a parking lot of a shopping center on 23rd Street in San Pablo last month, police said. The shooting occurred Friday, April 15 in the 2000 block of 23rd Street and left one person with non-life threatening injuries, according to the San Pablo Police Department.
May 14 marked the beginning of cherry season at Dell'Osso Farm, located in Lathrop. For a limited time the public can participate in cherry picking at the farm. This is the first year Dell’Osso Farm has offered the event, which will run through next weekend from 9 - 3 p.m.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Although Modesto is a small town/city in a big state (California), you can still experience variety in many aspects, one of them being food. So, let’s see which types of variety we will experience here in fried chicken restaurants:
WOODLAND, CA – A public defender argued this week here in Yolo County Superior Court to have a murder conviction from 1979 resentenced, as he and the prosecution argued over what evidence to include in determining the convict’s eligibility. The judge decided to take a month to decide...
1 person dead after a hit-and-run crash in Vallejo (Vallejo, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, one person was killed following a traffic collision in Vallejo. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 12:33 a.m. on Interstate 80 south of the Magazine Street on-ramp [...]
