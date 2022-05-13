Raiders Trade WR Bryan Edwards to the Falcons

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired the Atlanta Falcons fifth-round pick via trade.

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Raiders announced Friday the trading of their former 2020 third-round pick (81st overall) to the Falcons.

Edwards was starting to break out late last season after the release of wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Having played in 28 games with 15 starts in his two seasons in Las Vegas, Edwards totaled 45 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns.

Edwards becomes the latest member of the Raiders 2020 draft class to be either cut/released or traded to another team.

With the departure of Edwards, offensive lineman John Simpson, a fourth-round pick who started all 17 games at left guard last season, and Amik Robertson, a backup cornerback with two career starts, are the only two remaining from the seven selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Both first-round picks, Ruggs and cornerback Damon Arnette were cut after horrible judgment calls.

Third-round pick wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. was traded to Miami before the start of the first regular-season game, and linebacker Tanner Muse, who spent most of his career on the injured reserve list, was released before ever playing a game.

The trade comes at no surprise as new General Manager Dave Ziegler and new Coach Josh McDaniels have been working on overhauling nearly the entire roster, including the wide receiver corps.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is the only starting receiver returning to the Silver and Black.

The Raiders acquired two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams in March in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, and have also signed Mack Hollins, Demarcus Robinson, and Keelan Cole through free agency.

On Thursday, Cole signed a one-year deal with Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are going through a bit of an overhaul themselves.

In the last two seasons, the Falcons have traded star wide receiver Julio Jones to Tennessee, had Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for gambling, and lost Russell Gage in free agency to Tampa Bay.

But they have also reloaded by drafting tight end Kyle Pitts a year ago, and Drake London with the No. 8 pick last month.

Edwards joins the wide receiver group of London, Auden Tate, and Olamide Zaccheaus, and reunites with former Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota in Atlanta.

The Raiders' overhaul doesn’t seem to slow down anytime soon and they could continue to make changes as we head into training camps.

