ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Raiders Trade WR Bryan Edwards to the Falcons

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRQMW_0fdxHj5Q00

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired the Atlanta Falcons fifth-round pick via trade.

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Raiders announced Friday the trading of their former 2020 third-round pick (81st overall) to the Falcons.

Edwards was starting to break out late last season after the release of wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Having played in 28 games with 15 starts in his two seasons in Las Vegas, Edwards totaled 45 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns.

Edwards becomes the latest member of the Raiders 2020 draft class to be either cut/released or traded to another team.

With the departure of Edwards, offensive lineman John Simpson, a fourth-round pick who started all 17 games at left guard last season, and Amik Robertson, a backup cornerback with two career starts, are the only two remaining from the seven selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Both first-round picks, Ruggs and cornerback Damon Arnette were cut after horrible judgment calls.

Third-round pick wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. was traded to Miami before the start of the first regular-season game, and linebacker Tanner Muse, who spent most of his career on the injured reserve list, was released before ever playing a game.

The trade comes at no surprise as new General Manager Dave Ziegler and new Coach Josh McDaniels have been working on overhauling nearly the entire roster, including the wide receiver corps.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is the only starting receiver returning to the Silver and Black.

The Raiders acquired two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams in March in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, and have also signed Mack Hollins, Demarcus Robinson, and Keelan Cole through free agency.

On Thursday, Cole signed a one-year deal with Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are going through a bit of an overhaul themselves.

In the last two seasons, the Falcons have traded star wide receiver Julio Jones to Tennessee, had Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for gambling, and lost Russell Gage in free agency to Tampa Bay.

But they have also reloaded by drafting tight end Kyle Pitts a year ago, and Drake London with the No. 8 pick last month.

Edwards joins the wide receiver group of London, Auden Tate, and Olamide Zaccheaus, and reunites with former Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota in Atlanta.

The Raiders' overhaul doesn’t seem to slow down anytime soon and they could continue to make changes as we head into training camps.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.


Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons sign former Packers Starting Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement with a former Packers and Lions wide receiver. The move comes shortly after the Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota, and drafted Desmond Ridder. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season, the Falcons are in need of wide receiver help.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: 49ers great Frank Gore scores nasty KO in first pro boxing win

Frank Gore, arguably the best running back in San Francisco 49ers history, now has a knockout victory in his new endeavor as a boxer. Gore taking his athletic talents to combat sports became a reality when the man with 16,000 NFL rushing yards made his pugilistic debut on the undercard of December's Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II card. Gore was one part of an undeniable freakshow fight pitting NFL vs NBA when he battled former Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz All-Star Deron Willams.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Atlanta, GA
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Paradise, NV
City
Atlanta, GA
MMA Fighting

Video: Former NFL running back Frank Gore lands vicious faceplant KO in pro boxing debut

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.
BILOXI, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes surprising move with his TV career

Drew Brees began working for NBC after he retired from the NFL, but the former New Orleans Saints star is already moving on to different things. Brees will not return to NBC as an analyst next season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Brees believed he would eventually become a game analyst when he took the job, but Cris Collinsworth is not going anywhere. Collinsworth will call games alongside Mike Tirico in 2022 now that Al Michaels has left for Amazon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Demarcus Robinson
CBS Sports

Jerry Jones thinks he could get $10 billion for Cowboys, but says he will 'never sell' the team

The Broncos are currently for sale, and there are some indications the franchise could go for a record $5 billion. But that's nothing compared to what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks he could get for America's Team. The 79-year-old businessman told NBC Sports this week that he could sell the Cowboys for "more than $10 billion." Jones, however, added that he would not entertain such an offer, insisting that he "will never sell the Cowboys" as long as he remains owner.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Free Agent Ndamukong Suh linked to Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns could potentially fill a massive need with the defensive tackle services of Ndamukong Suh. First reported by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, the Browns have the free agent on their radar as a potential fit. Browns badly need to add some defensive tackle help, partially so rookie Perrion Winfrey...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver And Black#Nfl Draft#American Football#Raiders Trade#Wr#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Atlanta Falcons#Raiders 2020
Yardbarker

Steelers Sign South Carolina CB After Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will add undrafted free agent Carlins Platel out of South Carolina, after trying out at Rookie Minicamp, according to Mike Uva of On3. Platel transferred to the Gamecocks after three years at Division II Assumption College. He sat out in 2020 due to the pandemic, but returned in 2021 to play in nine games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
Yardbarker

Undrafted rookie running back turning heads at Giants minicamp

This week, the New York Giants‘ rookie class is in the building for their first professional practices. Rookie minicamp is an exciting time for the Giants to see their draft class on the field for the first time. But it is also a time for undrafted rookies to try out and attempt to earn a roster spot. Undrafted rookie running back Jashaun Corbin has been turning heads at Giants minicamp and could fight for a roster spot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy