Hartford, CT

Baseball Hits Six Homeruns, Falls to UMass Lowell In Series Opener

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Hartford baseball team combined for six homeruns on the afternoon, but fell, 14-5, to UMass Lowell in the series opener. Hartford drops to 8-34 overall and 7-18 in America East play, while the River Hawks move to 22-25 overall and 12-13 in the...

WCVB

Shooting near Milwaukee Bucks arena following Celtics playoff game

MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot approximately one block away from the Milwaukee Bucks arena following Friday night's Game 6 matchup against the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee police confirmed the news to WCVB's sister station WISN. Police said a 30-year-old male and a 16-year-old female were found with gunshot wounds...
MILWAUKEE, WI
vanyaland.com

The Thing in the Spring condenses footprint and relocates to Keene

After 13 years in downtown Peterborough, The Thing in the Spring is shapeshifting. The eclectic New Hampshire music festival will take place in neighboring town Keene this year, bringing 35 artists to Nova Arts between Thursday (May 19) and Sunday evening (May 22). The festival’s new format condenses its footprint significantly; all sets this weekend will take place at one of Nova Arts’ two stages, as opposed to years past, when the festivities spread across multiple venues, museums, and galleries.
KEENE, NH
NECN

Potential For Damaging Winds, Hail on Monday

We have a mild and humid afternoon to wrap up our weekend. Still above average, our highs are staying in the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday. We don’t get nearly as hot as yesterday when we broke new heat records, from northern New England and into the south. Manchester, New Hampshire, saw 91 after having 81 as its highest temperature on record back in 2018. Our high in Boston tied our previous 86 degree mark of 1979 and on it goes to other cities across the region.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley mourning death of third grade students

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The South Hadley school community is mourning the loss of a third grade student. Acting South Hadley Public Schools Superintendent Mark McLaughlin told Western Mass News that Ansleigh McDaniel died on Sunday. She was a student at Mosier Elementary School. McLaughlin told us the District...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Drivers On This Massachusetts Highway Had a Cruel Reality Check Over the Weekend

As soon as the sun rose on Saturday, it didn't take long for it to feel like we skipped right over spring (which it feels like we've barely had) and kicked summer right into gear. Areas of New England (mostly inland) hit 90 degrees, with coastal areas still feeling summerish with temps in the 80s, giving Mainers, Granite Staters, and other New Englanders a real good reason to get outdoors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

This NH Cemetery Received Another Name Due to Being Haunted

There are many haunted locations no matter where you go. According to New Hampshire Magazine, Pine Hill Cemetery, also known as Blood Cemetery in Hollis, NH is one of New Hampshire's haunted cemeteries. It's not called Blood Cemetery due to actual blood, but rather the fact that Abel Blood is...
HOLLIS, NH
WMUR.com

Nearly 30 arrests made as crowds fill Hampton Beach over hot weekend

HAMPTON, N.H. — Nearly 30 arrests were made over the weekend at Hampton Beach, as crowds gathered amid the first summer-like weather of the year. Hampton police said there were issues with some groups of young people who planned over social media to meet at the beach. "Throughout most...
HAMPTON, NH
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Possible Monday

We’ll remain mostly cloudy through Sunday evening with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast across the south, more scattered in nature north, as a weak upper level system passes through the region. The shower threat will diminish overnight, but we will remain mostly cloudy with some fog developing...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury Country Club sold to craft beer company

TEWSKBURY — Tewksbury will soon be home to one of New England’s largest craft beer operations. Last week, Tree House Brewing Company purchased the Tewksbury Country Club at 1880 Main St. from local developer Marc Ginsburg. Tree House, founded in 2011, plans to convert the club into a...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston

Woman accused of N.H. murder arrested in Boston

Stephanie Beard, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder and theft. A woman accused of killing a Manchester man on Friday was arrested on Saturday in Boston, according to a statement on Sunday from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. Stephanie Beard, 34,...
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

St. Joseph’s Abbey to close Spencer Brewery

SPENCER — The first and only certified U.S. Trappist brewery is closing. The monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey announced Saturday that they would cease operations at Spencer Brewery, which opened its 36,000-square-foot brewery on the picturesque monastery grounds in 2014. “After more than a year of consultation and...
SPENCER, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Captured in Boston After Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Man in Manchester

A woman who was reportedly on the run after allegedly fatally stabbing a 71-year-old man in the head in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been captured by authorities in Boston, officials announced. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office, Stephanie Beard, 34, was arrested by the Boston Police Department on...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Miss the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse? Check Out These Pics

A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies this weekend, bathing the moon in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about an hour and a half. The celestial action unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning in one of the longest totalities of...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Wildfires in New Hampshire Burn 175 Acres

First the iconic Red Jacket Inn bursts into flames...now the White Mountain National Forest?. As devastating as it is, the White Mountains did in fact have around 175 acres roasted by wildfires this past weekend, according to a WMUR article. Forest fires are often something we see on the news...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Mass. man killed in police shooting at Space Force Station in NH identified as Michael Foley

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (CBS) – Michael Foley, a 33-year-old from Massachusetts, was identified Monday as the man killed in a police shooting last week at the New Boston Space Force Station in New Hampshire. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on an access road to the facility on Chestnut Hill Road in New Boston. It is not clear what led up to the shooting, and New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella did not say what town Foley was from. A New Boston police officer and contracted security member were involved in the shooting. An autopsy showed Foley’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound. No further information is expected to be released until the officer and security member have been formally interviewed by investigators.
NEW BOSTON, NH
WBEC AM

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

