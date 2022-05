Everton are helping police after Brentford’s Rico Henry and Ivan Toney claim members of their family were racially abused in the Premier League match at Everton. Henry, who scored the winning goal in Sunday’s thrilling 3-2 victory at Goodison Park, took to social media after the game to call for the incident to be investigated. He wrote on Twitter: “I never usually speak out on things that don’t physically harm me or my family but to see my mom upset after being racially abused by a few Everton fans brought fire to my stomach!

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO