HUTCHINSON, Kan. — STRATACA is having a special anniversary celebration later this month. "We're actually celebrating our 15th anniversary on May 21 and 22," said Michael Ables with the museum. "We're actually doing a special, so it's going to be $15 for everybody. It doesn't matter if you're from Reno County or Kansas City. Everybody's going to get in for $15."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO