Peter Krumins scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on an error to lift the Highlanders to the West Alameda County Conference Shoreline Division tournament championship on May 13 at College of Alameda. Krumins’s run gave the Highlanders a 6-5 win over Encinal, after the Jets had tied the score in the top of the inning.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO