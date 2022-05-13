ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Kawasaki is Looking at Hybrid Powertrains for Motorcycles - gallery

Top Speed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing a petrol engine and an electric motor gives the best of both...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

Engineering Wonder: Home Built 10-Cylinder Radial Two-Stroke!

A home-built, 10-cylinder radial Twin-Star two-stroke engine would be impressive if it came from an established manufacturer but when it comes from the home workshop of a Czech motorcycle enthusiast, it’s off-the-scale impressive. And he even builds the rest of the motorcycle as well. Engineering Wonder: 10-Cylinder Two-Stroke Radial...
CARS
Top Speed

C8 Corvette Stingray Unleashed On The German Autobahn - gallery

Ever wondered how fast a C8 Vette can go on the German autobahn? Well YouTuber Eckart has you covered. This was one of just three C8 Stingray's in the country and is a 2021 model year example. Finished in this sinister shade of jet-black, this C8 looks nothing short of...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Technology#Kawasaki#Motorcycle#Electric Motors#Vehicles
Motor1.com

Porsche Hoonipigasus Revealed As Mid-Engined 911 With 1,400 HP

After 11 years, Ken Block parted ways with Ford and inked a deal in 2021 with Audi. It looks as though he is allowed to "cheat" a bit as his latest bespoke car doesn't have the fabled Four Rings. Granted, he's staying within the Volkswagen Group by jumping behind the wheel of a Porsche. Mind you, it's not a model the peeps from Zuffenhausen have built, but rather a unique vehicle with a mid-mounted engine reminding us of the 911 RSR.
CARS
Motor1.com

Turns Out Mixing Water And Diesel Fuel Is A Great Thing

Climate change and air pollution concerns seem like they’re on a faster track than our ability to mobilize against them, so we need bold solutions now. The advent of our carbon-neutral future will be measured in decades, so it’s important we support big gains within our current paradigm whenever possible. Enter Trillion, the company behind a revolutionary new fuel named HydroDiesel+®, and its effort to commercially scale their solution through a current Reg-CF Crowdfunding Campaign.
ENVIRONMENT
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best-Selling Car of 2022

The car industry in 2021 and 2022 is nothing like what it has been, possibly ever. Shortages of new and used cars, primarily due to a shortage of microchips used in electronic and navigation systems, have hammered inventory. Popular vehicles are not only hard to come by. They are extremely expensive compared to just two […]
BUYING CARS
WXYZ

Hybrid and electric car owners furious about new taxes

Gas prices are on the rise, so you may be thinking an electric car or hybrid may be the answer. But what many drivers don't know is that in many states you may have to pay an extra tax on that earth-friendly car. A growing number of owners of these...
KENTUCKY STATE
CarBuzz.com

New Chevy Corvette ZR1 Secrets Emerge And There's A Lot To Like

In the motoring world, a great foundation often leads to spectacular results. To be more specific, when the base car in a model range is as good as the Chevrolet Stingray Coupe, it lays the groundwork for something even more special. With its naturally-aspirated flat-plane crank V8, the new Corvette Z06 sounds beastly as it revs to well over 8,000 rpm. It's a palpable step up from the base Corvette. But this 670-horsepower Corvette is merely a stepping stone to the upcoming C8 Corvette ZR1. Now, exclusive details have emerged regarding this red-hot Corvette model.
CARS
Motorious

Car Guy Gets Sent To Heaven On The Dragstrip

If there is one thing you should know from reading automotive content, car people are fantastic. Some of the most heartwarming stories have come from our beloved community, such as raising money for charity and hosting wild car-focused celebrations. Often, it's also one of the easiest ways to make friends and bond over a shared passion. That is why the automotive scene is one of the closes-nit families you can find for anyone with at least an interest in vehicles. However, few things in this world last forever, and eventually, the older members begin to pass on, thus continuing the cycle which brings old and new blood together. So what do you do when a fellow car enthusiast is sent to the pearly gates? You give them a proper send-off!
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
Motorious

Pre-War Ford Barn Finds Will Make You Think

What an interesting bunch of cars... Barn finds, the real true barn finds which aren’t some highly-staged event designed to sell a classic car for top dollar at auction, are almost like finding a buried time capsule. Actually, they’re better than a time capsule, which might include some interesting items but nothing you can actually drive. Plus, they can teach you plenty about history none of your teachers thought should be included.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Coolest Car That No Longer Exists: the 1954 Corvette Corvair!

The idea of concept cars (or the concept of idea cars?) has been around a long time. A concept car is a great way to gauge people's reaction to new and sometimes revolutionary car designs, which was even truer before the advent of the internet. And, after all, it's a lot cheaper to build a few than to commit to a full production year of a car that may turn out to be a dud.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out a 99-point restored 1954 Chevrolet Corvette

With the Chevrolet Corvette celebrating its 70th anniversary, Jay Leno recently checked out one of the earliest production models, courtesy of owner and Corvette restorer Mike McCluskey. This 1954 Corvette is from the 'Vette's second model year. Only 300 cars were made for the initial 1953 model year, however, so...
CELEBRITIES
The Verge

Ford did what Tesla won’t

Last fall, Ford began parading around a fully electric 1978 F-100 pickup truck that could accelerate 0–60 mph in around three seconds. The company brought it to YouTubers, automotive trade shows, Jay Leno, and even us. And we all agreed: we want this truck in our own garages. But...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy