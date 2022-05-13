Kawasaki is Looking at Hybrid Powertrains for Motorcycles - gallery

If there is one thing you should know from reading automotive content, car people are fantastic. Some of the most heartwarming stories have come from our beloved community, such as raising money for charity and hosting wild car-focused celebrations. Often, it's also one of the easiest ways to make friends and bond over a shared passion. That is why the automotive scene is one of the closes-nit families you can find for anyone with at least an interest in vehicles. However, few things in this world last forever, and eventually, the older members begin to pass on, thus continuing the cycle which brings old and new blood together. So what do you do when a fellow car enthusiast is sent to the pearly gates? You give them a proper send-off!

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO