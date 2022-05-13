ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Route 1 project proposes affordable housing for aging adults

By David Taube
ffxnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA developer is proposing to turn a park into affordable housing. Project renderings show a five-story building at 6858 Richmond Highway, which is next to The Beacon of Groveton luxury apartments. It would create up to 52 age-restricted units, an interior courtyard, fitness areas and conference as well as...

www.ffxnow.com

Comments / 2

Related
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County lands $8.9M in federal funding for affordable housing

Fairfax County has gotten a little help from the federal government for its efforts to increase the availability of affordable housing. The county was awarded a total of $8.9 million in grants and other funds by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced on Friday (May 13).
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Seeks to Rezone Dulles Airport

In far eastern Loudoun there is a 7,507-acre parcel zoned for “low to moderate density single-family detached homes,” on lots of up to two an acre, which supervisors are now considering rezoning to an industrial district to permit solar panels. Any homes that were to be built there...
Inside Nova

Prince William County considering allowing public sewer lines ‘virtually anywhere’

Prince William County planners are proposing the allowance of public sewer connections throughout the county, a potential reversal to nearly a quarter-century of land-use policy. During its meeting Wednesday, the Planning Commission held a work session on the proposed sewer chapter of the county’s Comprehensive Plan update. The Comprehensive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfax County, VA
Real Estate
City
Community, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Business
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Fairfax County, VA
Government
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
ffxnow.com

McLean’s Spring Hill and Lewinsville intersection gets potential new look

A centrally located yet awkward intersection in McLean is due for an overhaul, but with no funding identified yet, it’s unclear when work on the project will actually begin. The Fairfax County Department of Transportation shared earlier this month that, after roughly four years of study, it has settled on a final, preferred conceptual design for the intersection of Spring Hill and Lewinsville roads.
MCLEAN, VA
WJLA

Fairfax Co. faces tough choices to save Lake Accotink from massive sediment build up.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Reporter’s Notebook: One of Fairfax County’s most popular parks is at the center of a decades-long battle over how to save it. Lake Accotink is quickly filling up with sediment that’s impacting wildlife and destroying the lake. The county has two primary plans to dredge the lake but folks who live nearby and use the park regularly have concerns about the options. What all can agree on is the beauty of this hidden gem.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Confederate-themed neighborhood battling over street names

FAIRFAX, Va. — The war of words is underway in Fairfax County. A coalition of neighbors are pushing to see street names they find offensive and outdated changed to be more inclusive, while others say they are symbols of the area's history. Plantation Parkway. Antietam Avenue. Confederate Lane. These...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
thezebra.org

Construction Begins at Landmark Mall to Make Way for New Inova Alexandria Hospital

ALEXANDRA, VA–Landmark Mall: an institution, an icon, an Alexandria landmark since its construction in 1965. What was once anchored in the community by Sears, Macy’s, Lord & Taylor’s, and the thousands of citizens who would faithfully patron its stores every week, was officially closed in 2017. Support...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Assisted Living#Fitness#Urban Construction#Rh Senior Housing Llc#Google Maps
PWLiving

Annaburg Named to National Register of Historic Places

Annaburg has been officially listed in the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service. After the 1892 house on Maple Street and surrounding 3.65 acres were acquired by the City in 2019, the grounds opened as a park. Staff and consultants spent the last year working through...
MANASSAS, VA
PLANetizen

Six-Story Parking Lot Nixed From D.C. Union Station Renovation Plans

“The Federal Railroad Administration has revised key aspects of the proposed redevelopment of Washington’s Union Station, eliminating a parking garage as part of the overhaul,” reports Luz Lazo. “The proposed expansion of Union Station — a $10 billion private and public investment — envisions a transformation of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Meet Alexandria’s Most Forward-Thinking Destination

Mere minutes from the Capital Beltway and neighboring the Eisenhower Metro, Alexandria’s most dynamic and connected destination, Carlyle Crossing, is transforming Alexandria, VA for the future. The lively and vibrant community is home to three beautiful residences, all of which are connected by a unique, first-of-its kind, three-acre elevated terrace park. The terrace, situated in the center of the neighborhood, is home to two dog parks, a playground and The Pergola, a multi-use, outdoor patio that is the perfect complement to outdoor living. This luscious greenspace, amongst the rapidly growing city of Alexandria, gives residents the chance to connect with their natural surroundings while enjoying Carlyle Crossing’s incredible connectivity, convenience and forward-thinking offerings. Throughout the neighborhood, Carlyle Crossing offers sweeping views of the surrounding area including Alexandria’s beautiful, iconic landmark, the George Washington Masonic National Memorial. With this outstanding location and over 68,000 square feet of carefully curated private amenities, Carlyle Crossing is bringing a truly distinctive, luxury living experience to the Alexandria area.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Ting Internet to Start Serving Alexandria Residents

For years, most Alexandria residents have had one choice for high-speed Internet service: Comcast. For at least some of those residents, a new option is arriving soon. A company called Tucows is bringing its Ting Internet service to Alexandria in the coming months. The company will be able to provide service to "tens of thousands" of locations in the city, according to a report by Fierce Telecom. "The deployment will tee it up to challenge incumbent cable provider Comcast as well as Verizon Fios, which is in the process of upgrading its copper lines in the area to fiber," the website reported.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Google
ffxnow.com

Neighborhood Expert: ViVa Vienna tips

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. ViVA Vienna, the town fair, is my favorite event of the year. Rides, games,...
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Steak and seafood spot opens in Old Town Fairfax

A new steak and seafood spot opened its doors this month in Old Town Fairfax. Draper’s Steak & Seafood opened at 3936 Old Lee Highway last Wednesday (May 11). The Fairfax City Economic Development Authority lauded the business when they officially opened after a soft opening a week earlier.
FAIRFAX, VA
rockvillenights.com

Marc Elrich endorsed by transit union in Montgomery County Executive race

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) has been endorsed by the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 in his run for reelection in the July 19, 2022 Democratic primary. It is the latest labor endorsement for the incumbent, who is already backed by the Montgomery County Education Association, the Service Employees International Union 32BJ and Local 500, and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 868.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County’s Homeless Slightly Up; Need for Affordable Housing Continues

The number of people in Montgomery County experiencing homelessness rose slightly from 577 in 2021 to 581 in 2022, according to the Metropolitan Council of Governments. The COG report is the result of a one-day snapshot of the Washington, D.C. area’s statistics on homelessness. According to the point in time survey, 7,605 people are without a permanent place to call home. That is the smallest number recorded in more than 20 years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Landmark Mall in Alexandria demolished for community renovation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — After nearly six decades, the Landmark Mall in Alexandria is being demolished to pave the way for a new mixed-use development. The city has approved a plan for more apartment homes, retail businesses, office space as well as a new Inova hospital. The city hosted a special wrecking ball countdown event […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy