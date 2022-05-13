Route 1 project proposes affordable housing for aging adults

Mere minutes from the Capital Beltway and neighboring the Eisenhower Metro, Alexandria’s most dynamic and connected destination, Carlyle Crossing, is transforming Alexandria, VA for the future. The lively and vibrant community is home to three beautiful residences, all of which are connected by a unique, first-of-its kind, three-acre elevated terrace park. The terrace, situated in the center of the neighborhood, is home to two dog parks, a playground and The Pergola, a multi-use, outdoor patio that is the perfect complement to outdoor living. This luscious greenspace, amongst the rapidly growing city of Alexandria, gives residents the chance to connect with their natural surroundings while enjoying Carlyle Crossing’s incredible connectivity, convenience and forward-thinking offerings. Throughout the neighborhood, Carlyle Crossing offers sweeping views of the surrounding area including Alexandria’s beautiful, iconic landmark, the George Washington Masonic National Memorial. With this outstanding location and over 68,000 square feet of carefully curated private amenities, Carlyle Crossing is bringing a truly distinctive, luxury living experience to the Alexandria area.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO