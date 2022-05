We are bringing the best of the bay to battle it out in the only comedy completion of its kind. We have comedians from all over the world coming together to see who is the funniest in a debate where the audience decides who win. Located at the top of Haight, this venue is a landmark for comedy gold. Hurry up and get your reservation while there is time. Comedians have been seen on Netflix, Comedy Central, and HBO.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO