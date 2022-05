KALAMAZOO, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University track & field team saw the Eagles win five events on the final day of the Mid-American Conference Outdoor Championships today, May 14, at the Kanley Track & Field Complex. The men finished second with 155 points, just behind Kent State's 196. The women's team took third as they tallied 108 points while Akron finished with 124 for the title.

