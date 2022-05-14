Desert Financial Kicks Off Findlay Toyota Center and NAZ Wranglers Partnership with $10,000 Donation to Territorial Elementary in Chino Valley

With workshops and other events preceding the festival, this annual celebration offers attendees a chance to observe and interact with artists painting in outdoor settings. From October 13-16, 2022, fifteen professional artists will take their studios outdoors, painting at scenic locations around the Prescott area as part of the 3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival. Presented by the Highlands Center for Natural History and the City of Prescott, in partnership with the Prescott National Forest and Touchmark at the Ranch, this special event will showcase Prescott’s natural, historical, and architectural beauty. There will also be pre-Festival events beginning in May, including workshops for adults and children, a pre-exhibit and sale at Yavapai College Gallery, artist demos, an “Artists in the Gardens” reception and a post-exhibit and sale at Mountain Artists Guild in Prescott.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO