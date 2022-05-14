ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Desert Financial Kicks Off Findlay Toyota Center and NAZ Wranglers Partnership with $10,000 Donation to Territorial Elementary in Chino Valley

By Keller Perry
 3 days ago

Desert Financial Credit Union has expanded its commitment to the Yavapai County area with one-year corporate partnership agreements with the Findlay Toyota Center, managed by OVG360 and the Northern Arizona Wranglers, the region’s premiere professional sports team, with both located in Prescott Valley. These partnerships arrive on the heels of the...

3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival Celebrates Area’s Iconic Beauty

With workshops and other events preceding the festival, this annual celebration offers attendees a chance to observe and interact with artists painting in outdoor settings. From October 13-16, 2022, fifteen professional artists will take their studios outdoors, painting at scenic locations around the Prescott area as part of the 3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival. Presented by the Highlands Center for Natural History and the City of Prescott, in partnership with the Prescott National Forest and Touchmark at the Ranch, this special event will showcase Prescott’s natural, historical, and architectural beauty. There will also be pre-Festival events beginning in May, including workshops for adults and children, a pre-exhibit and sale at Yavapai College Gallery, artist demos, an “Artists in the Gardens” reception and a post-exhibit and sale at Mountain Artists Guild in Prescott.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Yavapai College District Governing Board Approves College Budget for 2022-2023 Fiscal Year; No Increase in Property Tax Levy

The Yavapai College District Governing Board (DGB) approved the College’s proposed budget for 2022-2023 today at its annual budget adoption meeting. For the fourth consecutive year, the approved budget does not include an increase in the property tax levy for Yavapai County residents. “I am so pleased that the...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

