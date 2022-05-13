ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

GALLERY: Guntersville Gives Up More Solid Limits on Day 2

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Arkansas pro Spencer Shuffield overcame a tougher Day 2 at the B&W Trailer Hitches Stop 4 on Lake Guntersville Presented by A.R.E. to maintain his...

Comments / 0

GALLERY: LeBrun Brings Back a Big ‘Un to Capture the Win at Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Louisiana pro Nick LeBrun stacked up 22 pounds, 15 ounces on Championship Sunday to win the B&W Trailer Hitches Stop 4 on Lake Guntersville Presented by A.R.E. and a $100,000 pay day! LeBrun’s 7-pounder, his first bass of the day, made all the difference and cemented his status as a champion.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
GALLERY: Last Shot at a Guntersville Kicker on Championship Sunday

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The quest for kickers continued deep into the afternoon on Championship Sunday of the B&W Trailer Hitches Stop 4 on Lake Guntersville Presented by A.R.E. But finicky fish and floating eelgrass did not make it easy for the pros of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
MORNING RESET: Top 10 Ready for a Guntersville Showdown

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The field is down to 10 as Championship Sunday begins for the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me event at Lake Guntersville. All week, it’s taken more than 20 pounds to place in the top five, and today is likely to prove no exception. The Big G is living up to its recently rejuvenated reputation as a hotspot for big bags, and today’s winner will no doubt need to rise above a field full of heavy hitters to raise the trophy.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
HIGHLIGHTS: Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, Lake Guntersville, Day 3

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Check out some of the MLF NOW! live stream highlights from Day 3 of B&W Trailer Hitches Stop 4 on Lake Guntersville Presented by A.R.E. The first two days of fishing carried over into Day 3 for the 50 anglers who made yesterday’s cut, but only 10 will advance to the Championship Round. Be sure to watch the action tomorrow on MLF NOW! at 7 a.m. CT followed by the weigh-in at 2:30 p.m.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Alt 101.7

Update: Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Have You Seen This In Your Backyard?

We recently posted this story about an odd creature spotted in a field. You won't believe what it is...... Is it a coyote? It appears to be a coyote. Coyotes are often seen in West Alabama. But what is that on the hind end of this particular creature? The backside is odd-looking, to say the least. This predator has a really bushy tail or something. It has been spotted in the Tuscaloosa area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Alabama Vet Fest 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Saturday, May 21, 2022 is an opportunity to have a good time for a good cause. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Combat Park. Combat Park invites you to Alabama Vet Fest 2022 to help raise money for Alabama Veterans! Car & Truck Show, BBQ Competition, Live Music, Cornhole & Horseshoe Tournaments will be held during the day! All proceeds raised will benefit Wounded Warrior Alabama as they continue to help our Alabama Veterans. Austin Bishop and The Revolvers will be performing that afternoon. Special Guest Katie Brill will be in attendance.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Tiffin Motorhomes in Red Bay

RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - Tiffin MotorHomes in Franklin County, Alabama, is looking to add to its team. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited the company on May 9 to recognize Tiffin for its contributions to helping make 2021 successful. Alabama had its second-most productive year for economic development in the...
RED BAY, AL
AL.com

Orion Amphitheater: 10 best moments from historic Alabama music weekend

Alabama – and perhaps the entire Southeast - has a new musical center of the universe. Orion Amphitheater announced its presence with authority, this past weekend with an opening triptych of concerts, dubbed The First Waltz. The lineup? A wish-list of Bama-muso zeitgeist, legacy and tomorrow. The 8,000-capacity Orion oozes classic charm and has a first-year lineup boasting big gets for Huntsville, a brainy market zooming with development and now the state’s most populous city. The First Waltz, a nod to The Band’s all-time concert-doc “The Last Waltz,” went down May 13 – 15 at Orion. Below are the 10 best moments from a historic Alabama music weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Huntsville, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Huntsville, Alabama, is a city rich in historical and cultural significance and home to some of the country's best natural wonders, despite the fact that you may have never heard of it. Visit one of Huntsville's numerous museums to learn about the city's history, explore the gorgeous countryside, indulge in a wide range of shopping and culinary delights, or participate in a family-friendly adventure. Coffee drinkers will like the variety of coffee shops in Huntsville; AL, the city can deliver a wonderful caffeine rush in a variety of settings, whether you prefer iced or hot coffee.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Johnny Ray’s in Colonnade closing permanently

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Johnny’s Ray restaurant in the Colonnade on Highway 280 is closing permanently, according to store officials. Store officials would not give a cause for their closing. The last day the restaurant will be open is on May 21, 2022. The restaurant’s website says that Johnny...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Wild hogs wreaking havoc on Alabama wildlife

Feral swine are a well-known menace to farmers and large landowners, but new research is showing that Alabama’s wild hogs can also take a toll on the state’s wildlife. Researchers at Auburn University and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System are investigating the impacts these pigs can have on streams and rivers, as well as populations of commercially important animals like white-tail deer and wild turkeys.
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

Folks in Alabama chowed down on a clawdad feast for annual fundraiser

MILLPORT,Ala. (WCBI)- Folks over in Alabama chowed down on a clawdad feast Saturday afternoon. The Millport Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Crawfish Boil Fundraiser for community members. A spread of BBQ plates and crawfish with all the fixings were available for just a few bucks. This is one of...
MILLPORT, AL
WAFF

Scheduled water outage in Madison Tuesday

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department will be working on the water system in the Northeast area of Madison County Tuesday which will cause water outages for select areas in the county. The repairs will impact residents on Dee Neeley Rd. and Greenville Pike, from the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Grundy County Herald

HunterGirl is coming home to Winchester

Hunter Wolkonowski, also known as HunterGirl, is coming home. HunterGirl has made it to the Top 3 contestants on American Idol. She will be in Winchester tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17. Winchester officials have planned several events to welcome her. HunterGirl will be accompanied by American Idol’s producers for her return...
WINCHESTER, TN
AL.com

Which Alabama counties have the most business degrees?

When it comes to bachelor’s degrees, Alabama is in business. About 24% of first-time bachelors degrees in Alabama are in a business field, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes the business field the second-most popular field for first-time bachelor’s degrees in the state, behind only science and engineering.
ALABAMA STATE

