Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Lake Guntersville – Day 2 Weigh-in (5/13/2022)

Oxford, AL - Three years after hitting the road for Hollywood, Alex McFry came back with a film crew last week to shoot a new project in Downtown Oxford, Alabama. Both graduates of White Plains High School and alumni of Jacksonville State University, McFry and Megan Wise are Anniston locals who now call Hollywood their home while working in the film & television industries. Their latest project, David's Violets, brought the pair back to Anniston and Oxford to make a little more movie magic. The film, a southern dark comedy about a family coping with the loss of their father two years after his death, follows the three adopted children as they return home to visit their mother as they all come to terms with how to finally move on.

OXFORD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO