Guntersville, AL

Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Lake Guntersville – Day 2 Weigh-in (5/13/2022)

majorleaguefishing.com
 3 days ago

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Watch the weigh-in from Day 2 of B&W Trailer...

majorleaguefishing.com

majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: LeBrun Brings Back a Big 'Un to Capture the Win at Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Louisiana pro Nick LeBrun stacked up 22 pounds, 15 ounces on Championship Sunday to win the B&W Trailer Hitches Stop 4 on Lake Guntersville Presented by A.R.E. and a $100,000 pay day! LeBrun’s 7-pounder, his first bass of the day, made all the difference and cemented his status as a champion.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Shootout on Final Day at Lake Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – With their sights set on the trophy, the pros of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me are pulling out all the stops on Championship Sunday at the B&W Trailer Hitches Stop 4 on Lake Guntersville Presented by A.R.E. A majority of the Top 10 are fishing ledges offshore, but a few anglers targeting shallow bream beds just might pull out the win.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Last Shot at a Guntersville Kicker on Championship Sunday

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The quest for kickers continued deep into the afternoon on Championship Sunday of the B&W Trailer Hitches Stop 4 on Lake Guntersville Presented by A.R.E. But finicky fish and floating eelgrass did not make it easy for the pros of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
majorleaguefishing.com

LeBoom! Louisiana Pro Locks up Life-Affirming Guntersville Win

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – On Championship Sunday, Nick LeBrun stepped to the deck of his boat surveying an expanse of eelgrass on the Tennessee River. He told his cameraman, E.K., that a 5-pounder would change everything for him today as he let a cast fly 120 feet over the bow. Seconds later, a 7-pound Guntersville largemouth smashed his line and really did change everything for the newest Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me champion.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Fighting For a Top-10 Finish on Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Time was running out, and the pros were feeling the heat on Day 3 of the B&W Trailer Hitches Stop 4 on Lake Guntersville Presented by A.R.E. Only 10 anglers on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me advance to Championship Sunday and a chance at a grand prize of up to $135,000, including the $35,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus for qualified anglers.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Orion Amphitheater: 10 best moments from historic Alabama music weekend

Alabama – and perhaps the entire Southeast - has a new musical center of the universe. Orion Amphitheater announced its presence with authority, this past weekend with an opening triptych of concerts, dubbed The First Waltz. The lineup? A wish-list of Bama-muso zeitgeist, legacy and tomorrow. The 8,000-capacity Orion oozes classic charm and has a first-year lineup boasting big gets for Huntsville, a brainy market zooming with development and now the state’s most populous city. The First Waltz, a nod to The Band’s all-time concert-doc “The Last Waltz,” went down May 13 – 15 at Orion. Below are the 10 best moments from a historic Alabama music weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Movie Film Produced and Shot in Oxford

Oxford, AL - Three years after hitting the road for Hollywood, Alex McFry came back with a film crew last week to shoot a new project in Downtown Oxford, Alabama. Both graduates of White Plains High School and alumni of Jacksonville State University, McFry and Megan Wise are Anniston locals who now call Hollywood their home while working in the film & television industries. Their latest project, David's Violets, brought the pair back to Anniston and Oxford to make a little more movie magic. The film, a southern dark comedy about a family coping with the loss of their father two years after his death, follows the three adopted children as they return home to visit their mother as they all come to terms with how to finally move on.
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

Popular Nashville biscuit restaurant opening first Alabama location

Biscuit Love, the popular Nashville-based eatery known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, is set to open its first location in Alabama. The restaurant will open in Parkside on Dolly Ridge, a 14,935 SF mixed-use development currently under construction in Cahaba Heights, reports QSR Magazine. Biscuit love will occupy a 3,045 square-foot space, according to the magazine.
ALABAMA STATE
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Tiffin Motorhomes in Red Bay

RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - Tiffin MotorHomes in Franklin County, Alabama, is looking to add to its team. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited the company on May 9 to recognize Tiffin for its contributions to helping make 2021 successful. Alabama had its second-most productive year for economic development in the...
RED BAY, AL
Praise 93.3

Update: Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Have You Seen This In Your Backyard?

We recently posted this story about an odd creature spotted in a field. You won't believe what it is...... Is it a coyote? It appears to be a coyote. Coyotes are often seen in West Alabama. But what is that on the hind end of this particular creature? The backside is odd-looking, to say the least. This predator has a really bushy tail or something. It has been spotted in the Tuscaloosa area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Johnny Ray's in Colonnade closing permanently

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Johnny’s Ray restaurant in the Colonnade on Highway 280 is closing permanently, according to store officials. Store officials would not give a cause for their closing. The last day the restaurant will be open is on May 21, 2022. The restaurant’s website says that Johnny...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Which Alabama counties have the most business degrees?

When it comes to bachelor’s degrees, Alabama is in business. About 24% of first-time bachelors degrees in Alabama are in a business field, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes the business field the second-most popular field for first-time bachelor’s degrees in the state, behind only science and engineering.
ALABAMA STATE
majorleaguefishing.com

Arkansas' Shuffield Continues to Pace Field at Stop 4 of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – While Lake Guntersville continues to show out for anglers across the board, pro Spencer Shuffield of Hot Springs, Arkansas, finished yet another stellar day, bringing a limit weighing 19 pounds, 6 ounces to the stage Saturday to lead the final 10 anglers and advance to the final day of competition at the B&W Trailer Hitches Stop 4 on Lake Guntersville Presented by A.R.E. in Guntersville, Alabama. Shuffield’s three-day total of 63 pounds, 7 ounces, was a mere 12 ounces over rookie Nick Hatfield of Greeneville, Tennessee, who brought a limit weighing 21-15 to the scales for a three-day total of 62 pounds, 11 ounces, good for second place.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Vet Fest 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Saturday, May 21, 2022 is an opportunity to have a good time for a good cause. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Combat Park. Combat Park invites you to Alabama Vet Fest 2022 to help raise money for Alabama Veterans! Car & Truck Show, BBQ Competition, Live Music, Cornhole & Horseshoe Tournaments will be held during the day! All proceeds raised will benefit Wounded Warrior Alabama as they continue to help our Alabama Veterans. Austin Bishop and The Revolvers will be performing that afternoon. Special Guest Katie Brill will be in attendance.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Scheduled water outage in Madison Tuesday

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department will be working on the water system in the Northeast area of Madison County Tuesday which will cause water outages for select areas in the county. The repairs will impact residents on Dee Neeley Rd. and Greenville Pike, from the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

