Baltimore, MD

Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles play in game 2 of series

9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0fducJrs00

Baltimore Orioles (14-19, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (10-23, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-1, 1.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (1-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -120, Orioles +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Detroit is 10-23 overall and 6-13 at home. The Tigers have a 4-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore has a 9-7 record in home games and a 14-19 record overall. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .233.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows has four doubles and two triples for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 11-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 16-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .201 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist/forearm), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: day-to-day (undisclosed), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

