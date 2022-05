PORT NECHES — The Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library will temporarily close for the installation of new carpet. The temporary closure begins at 6 p.m. May 27. The existing carpet is 15 years old and in need of replacement. The project is scheduled to be completed in no more than three weeks, and the building is scheduled to reopen to the public at the end of June.

PORT NECHES, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO