Pilot Track Completes Regular Season at Portland Distance Carnival

As goes Portland, so goes its suburbs—homes kept appreciating beyond city limits in recent years, with growth especially torrid in close-in enclaves like still-affordable Wood Village and tony Lake Oswego. The most homes changed hands last year in Hillsboro and Vancouver, with Gresham and Beaverton not far behind—but it was Tualatin and Gladstone where potential home-buyers had to act fastest. Homes there were on the market for an average of only 11 days before getting snatched up. Still, there are bargains to be had in the burbs, particularly if you're willing to live a little farther from the city's core: Consider pastoral Sauvie Island, Halloween mainstay St. Helens and nearly-but-not-quite Columbia Gorge–adjacent Fairview, where the median home sale price is still under $400,000.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO