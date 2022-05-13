Pilot Track Completes Regular Season at Portland Distance Carnival

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - From Shadow Hills to Southern Hills, Eugene native Colin Inglis will be competing in this week's PGA Championship alongside Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and some of the best golfers in the world. Inglis spends his days as a club pro at Shadow Hills Country Club in...
Off to Portland: With today’s flight DE2090, which departed Frankfurt Airport at around 15:15 local time for Oregon on the west coast of the USA, Condor heralds the resumption of weekly connections to Portland. Scheduled arrival at the destination is at 17:10 local time, before the return flight DE2091 to Germany takes off again at 19:00. From now on, guests will again have the opportunity to fly non-stop from Frankfurt to Portland on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with Condor. The flights are operated with a B767 in a three-class configuration.
After 16 years in the service industry, Andrés López was ready to step behind the console. The New York City native first came to Portland with hopes of attending the Pacific Northwest College of Art; when that fell through, he took jobs at bars and clubs around town to pay the bills while he pursued creative projects of his own.
Box Score PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Pilots (29-18, 15-8 WCC) clinched the series against the Saint Mary's Gaels (25-26, 9-17 WCC) with an 8-5 win. The win makes it eight in a row in WCC play, a record for the Pilots. With their 15th win in WCC play,...
The Oregon State baseball team didn’t just lose a series over the weekend — it also lost a little ground in the national rankings. The Beavers on Monday were a near-unanimous No. 2 in the college baseball rankings, landing a second-ranked spot in five of the six major polls and dropping to No. 3 in another. Oregon State had been ranked as high as No. 1 in half of the polls last week.
American Cruise Lines has announced that the 2022 river cruise season on the Columbia and Snake Rivers has begun. In April, American celebrated the new season with the opening of a new cruise dock in Kalama, WA, which the company built in partnership with the Port of Kalama. American’s fleet of riverboats has been cruising the region since 2010 and the company remains dedicated to the continued expansion and development of tourism throughout the river region. American has 4 riverboats exploring the Columbia and Snake Rivers this year between Hayden Island/Portland, OR and Clarkston, WA, and the Line will add a 5th riverboat to the region in 2023.
In the Northern lands of the midnight sun it is traditional to warm up after a long cold winter by celebrating Midsummer with friends, food, and drinks. Scandinavian roots are not required to celebrate Oregon’s Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. It continues to be a fun, family friendly, and important day with centuries-old traditions and everyone is invited!
As goes Portland, so goes its suburbs—homes kept appreciating beyond city limits in recent years, with growth especially torrid in close-in enclaves like still-affordable Wood Village and tony Lake Oswego. The most homes changed hands last year in Hillsboro and Vancouver, with Gresham and Beaverton not far behind—but it was Tualatin and Gladstone where potential home-buyers had to act fastest. Homes there were on the market for an average of only 11 days before getting snatched up. Still, there are bargains to be had in the burbs, particularly if you're willing to live a little farther from the city's core: Consider pastoral Sauvie Island, Halloween mainstay St. Helens and nearly-but-not-quite Columbia Gorge–adjacent Fairview, where the median home sale price is still under $400,000.
Less than a year after opening their original northeast Portland brewpub, Oregon’s best new brewery of 2021 is opening their second location SteepleJack Pizza & Beer on Monday, May 16th, 2022. As first reported by the New School back in February, SteepleJack Brewing has purchased the former home of IBU Public House on SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy in the Hillsdale neighborhood and has converted it into a multi-floor, 200+ seat showcase of their exceptional ales and lagers but with an all new menu of pizza and salads. The pizza pub is the first of two new locations scheduled for 2022, the second being a production facility and taproom in Hillsboro.
The high school band from the small town of Elgin in northeast Oregon competed for the first time in the statewide Oregon School Activities Association band and orchestra championships. The event started on Wednesday in Corvallis and drew nearly 200 public and private high schools from around the state. The...
KENT, Wash. — Zach Blair adjusted to the pitch and managed to throw an "emergency swing." The fleet-footed junior took off on a full sprint toward first base. Once he saw the ball eek over the center-right field field, he let up. "I didn't think it was good enough, to be honest," Blair said ...
Noah Turley hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, and two Arizona pitchers combined to scatter six hits as the Wildcats beat No. 2 Oregon State 5-2 Saturday in Tucson, Arizona. The Beavers (40-10, 19-7 Pac-12) had little success against Arizona left-hander Garrett Irvin, who gave up three...
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Everybody loves a good pirate tale now and then, and there is a vague possibility one sort of pirate figure made landfall on the north Oregon coast, around the Nehalem Bay. An explorer by most definitions and at the very least a privateer, Sir Francis Drake may have crossed that line into piracy, and some believe he explored Manzanita and the surrounding before any other Europeans.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Portland, Oregon, is one of the most distinctive cities in the United States. Portland, while frequently eclipsed by Seattle to the north, is one of the best and most interesting cities in the United States. Though it is primarily recognized as the world's beer capital, it has also become a significant specialty of coffee roasters in recent years.
Jenny Duan and Kyler Wang are longtime friends, so it only makes sense that when both were recently named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, Duan called Wang to share the news. “My parents woke me up in the morning,” Duan recalls, and they told her, “We saw on the Internet you won this award.”
It was only fitting that the final remembrance of Bud Clark, the “citizen-mayor” who epitomized the city’s keep-it-weird culture and was responsible for many of Portland’s enduring symbols, felt more like a party than a funeral. Several hundred people gathered in a rainy Pioneer Courthouse Square...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After finally breaking the 70s again on Saturday (fifth time this year), we are going to be real close Sunday for making it two days in a row. It would be the first time this year. It is definitely going to be a nail-biter, as...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly a year after the former mayor of Cornelius, Oregon, went missing, authorities say the man’s car has been found at the bottom of a river with human remains inside. The vehicle belonging to 77-year-old Ralph Brown was found Friday by a dive crew...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A day full of performances, speeches and more all in recognition of Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the AANHPI community. Oregon Rises Above Hate held the day-long event in the heart of Old Town Saturday for the second year in a row....
Comments / 0