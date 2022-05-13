ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Pilot Track Completes Regular Season at Portland Distance Carnival

portlandpilots.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. – Portland track and field runners will have their last chance to post NCAA Preliminary qualifying times at Saturday's Portland Distance Carnival hosted at Lewis and Clark's Griswold...

portlandpilots.com

Comments / 0

Related
breakingtravelnews.com

Condor resumes flights to Portland

Off to Portland: With today’s flight DE2090, which departed Frankfurt Airport at around 15:15 local time for Oregon on the west coast of the USA, Condor heralds the resumption of weekly connections to Portland. Scheduled arrival at the destination is at 17:10 local time, before the return flight DE2091 to Germany takes off again at 19:00. From now on, guests will again have the opportunity to fly non-stop from Frankfurt to Portland on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with Condor. The flights are operated with a B767 in a three-class configuration.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland Is Dancing Again

After 16 years in the service industry, Andrés López was ready to step behind the console. The New York City native first came to Portland with hopes of attending the Pacific Northwest College of Art; when that fell through, he took jobs at bars and clubs around town to pay the bills while he pursued creative projects of his own.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Clinch Series With 8-5 win Over Gaels

Box Score PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Pilots (29-18, 15-8 WCC) clinched the series against the Saint Mary's Gaels (25-26, 9-17 WCC) with an 8-5 win. The win makes it eight in a row in WCC play, a record for the Pilots. With their 15th win in WCC play,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers slip in college baseball polls

The Oregon State baseball team didn’t just lose a series over the weekend — it also lost a little ground in the national rankings. The Beavers on Monday were a near-unanimous No. 2 in the college baseball rankings, landing a second-ranked spot in five of the six major polls and dropping to No. 3 in another. Oregon State had been ranked as high as No. 1 in half of the polls last week.
OREGON STATE
breakingtravelnews.com

American Cruise Lines opens Columbia and Snake Rivers 2022 season

American Cruise Lines has announced that the 2022 river cruise season on the Columbia and Snake Rivers has begun. In April, American celebrated the new season with the opening of a new cruise dock in Kalama, WA, which the company built in partnership with the Port of Kalama. American’s fleet of riverboats has been cruising the region since 2010 and the company remains dedicated to the continued expansion and development of tourism throughout the river region. American has 4 riverboats exploring the Columbia and Snake Rivers this year between Hayden Island/Portland, OR and Clarkston, WA, and the Line will add a 5th riverboat to the region in 2023.
pdxpipeline.com

Nordic Northwest Presents 2022 Oregon Midsummer Festival @ Oaks Amusement Park | Maypole, Lawn Games, Nordic Summer Delicacies

In the Northern lands of the midnight sun it is traditional to warm up after a long cold winter by celebrating Midsummer with friends, food, and drinks. Scandinavian roots are not required to celebrate Oregon’s Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. It continues to be a fun, family friendly, and important day with centuries-old traditions and everyone is invited!
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Anderson
pdxmonthly.com

Portland Suburbs by the Numbers 2022

As goes Portland, so goes its suburbs—homes kept appreciating beyond city limits in recent years, with growth especially torrid in close-in enclaves like still-affordable Wood Village and tony Lake Oswego. The most homes changed hands last year in Hillsboro and Vancouver, with Gresham and Beaverton not far behind—but it was Tualatin and Gladstone where potential home-buyers had to act fastest. Homes there were on the market for an average of only 11 days before getting snatched up. Still, there are bargains to be had in the burbs, particularly if you're willing to live a little farther from the city's core: Consider pastoral Sauvie Island, Halloween mainstay St. Helens and nearly-but-not-quite Columbia Gorge–adjacent Fairview, where the median home sale price is still under $400,000.
PORTLAND, OR
newschoolbeer.com

SteepleJack Brewing Pizza & Beer pub opens in southwest Portland

Less than a year after opening their original northeast Portland brewpub, Oregon’s best new brewery of 2021 is opening their second location SteepleJack Pizza & Beer on Monday, May 16th, 2022. As first reported by the New School back in February, SteepleJack Brewing has purchased the former home of IBU Public House on SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy in the Hillsdale neighborhood and has converted it into a multi-floor, 200+ seat showcase of their exceptional ales and lagers but with an all new menu of pizza and salads. The pizza pub is the first of two new locations scheduled for 2022, the second being a production facility and taproom in Hillsboro.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Pilot#Chris Anderson#Ncaa Preliminary#Justin Hazell#Peloquin Men
beachconnection.net

Did 'Pirate' Sir Francis Drake Land on N. Oregon Coast? New Exhibit Looks at Mystery

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Everybody loves a good pirate tale now and then, and there is a vague possibility one sort of pirate figure made landfall on the north Oregon coast, around the Nehalem Bay. An explorer by most definitions and at the very least a privateer, Sir Francis Drake may have crossed that line into piracy, and some believe he explored Manzanita and the surrounding before any other Europeans.
MANZANITA, OR
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Portland, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Portland, Oregon, is one of the most distinctive cities in the United States. Portland, while frequently eclipsed by Seattle to the north, is one of the best and most interesting cities in the United States. Though it is primarily recognized as the world's beer capital, it has also become a significant specialty of coffee roasters in recent years.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Channel 6000

First back-to-back 70-degree days of the year? It’s going to be close!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After finally breaking the 70s again on Saturday (fifth time this year), we are going to be real close Sunday for making it two days in a row. It would be the first time this year. It is definitely going to be a nail-biter, as...
centraloregondaily.com

Missing former Oregon mayor’s car found in river; human remains recovered

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly a year after the former mayor of Cornelius, Oregon, went missing, authorities say the man’s car has been found at the bottom of a river with human remains inside. The vehicle belonging to 77-year-old Ralph Brown was found Friday by a dive crew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy