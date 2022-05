MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From now through next week, temperatures are only going to get warmer. Once the sun comes down, this will take away our rain chances away. We’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies this evening. Although, after midnight, patchy dense fog will move across the Pee Dee through Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay mild tonight with overnight lows dropping down in the upper 60s in the Grand Strand and low 60s inland.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO