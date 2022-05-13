ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Ulster County recommends residents consider masking indoors as CDC Community Level increases

 3 days ago

Ulster County Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith released the following statement on May 13, 2022:. “The CDC has recently reclassified...

sites.newpaltz.edu

CBS New York

CDC: Westchester County seeing high COVID transmission rates

NEW YORK -- Westchester is now considered a high COVID transmission county, according to data from the CDC.  That means the county is seeing levels of cases of hospitalizations that are putting a strain on the local health care system. The CDC, along with the state health department, now recommends masks be warn indoors. Suffolk, Nassau, Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties are also considered high risk transmission areas. Rockland County is at a medium level. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Encourages Infant Formula Collection

Dutchess County Encourages Infant Formula Collection. Donations of surplus formula accepted at four Community Action. Partnership for Dutchess County locations countywide. Poughkeepsie … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro today announced the County is partnering with Community Action Partnership for Dutchess County to encourage donations of infant formula for local families, as supply chain issues and product recalls have created a nationwide shortage of many infant formula products.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New York State COVID-19 update, May 16

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is by getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on your booster doses,” Governor Hochul said. “We need more New Yorkers to use this important tool so we can continue to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and move forward safely through this pandemic.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County leans toward ‘ban the box’

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Legislature is expected to approve the “ban the box” question on job applications. At present, county job applications ask if individuals have been convicted of a crime. If lawmakers vote to remove that, County Human Resources Commissioner Julie Diescher said there would...
huntspointexpress.com

Free COVID tests now available from NYC schools

Official NYC Council Photo by John McCartenAmidst an uptick in New York City COVID-19 cases, local schools are combating the trend with free test kits. Every week, students can bring home four test kits– two for themselves and two for their families. In an April 27 message to families...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Hudson Valley Cannabis News

Green Kulture and Two Chicks and Flowers in partnership with NY Small Farma host “Erasing the Stigma” at Rockland Community College Cultural Arts Center. May 15, 2022 – Erasing the Stigma, is an informational cannabis event on May 20, 2022, 5pm to 8pm at RCC Cultural Arts Center Theater. This FREE event in partnership with NY Small Farma LTD will be produced by NY based cannabis cultivation company Green Kulture; and NY based cannabis lifestyle brand Two Chicks and Flowers. Erasing the Stigma aims to bring awareness to the plight of BIPOC who have been affected by the ‘War on Drugs’ who are now eligible to apply and operate legally in the cannabis industry in New York State.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Short-term rental enforcement and registration process announced in City of Kingston

KINGSTON – Mayor Steven Noble announced the City of Kingston has increased enforcement of the new short-term rental regulations adopted by the common council. The resolution amended the definition of “hotel” in the city’s zoning code to include short-term rentals so that the definition aligns with the Ulster County definition of “hotel” which includes those short-term rentals.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

WOW: $10,000 Prize For Middletown School Staff Member After Countrywide Recognition

Throughout the past two and a half years, we have all learned a lot more about the work that goes into maintaining a clean and safe space, especially when it comes to our schools. In order for students to return to the classrooms safely, a great deal of cleaning and sanitization protocols had to change, therefore impacting the work of school custodial staff members.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Health clinic to open in Webutuck school

In many rural parts of the state, it can be hard for children and families to access health care. But one rural community in Dutchess County is hoping to change that by opening the first school-based health clinic in the Mid-Hudson region. Just a few steps down the hall from...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Ulster County Cafe Reopens, Customers Thrilled

Isn’t it great when you find the perfect place to get a bite to eat, have a cup of coffee with one of the best-baked goods you’ve ever tasted, and gather with friends and future friends in your community? And isn’t it depressing when you find out that your favorite gathering place is closing? That’s exactly how fans and customers of Frida’s Cafe and Bakery in Milton felt when they found out at the beginning of the year that Frida’s would be closing their doors, at least temporarily. Well, I’ve got some great news for you.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Surge in virus cases puts most of NY, including Suffolk, at high risk for infection

All but one of New York’s 62 counties have high or medium COVID-19 risk, triggering recommendations for masking in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. Forty-five New York counties, including Suffolk and Nassau, have high community levels of COVID-19, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sixteen counties, including four of the five counties within the City of New York, have medium levels. The only county in the state with a low community level is Bronx County.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Fast-moving wind and rain hit parts of Orange County

Monday’s extreme weather hit parts of Orange County in short bursts late Monday afternoon. In Chester, the worst of the storm hit around 4 p.m. with dark, fast-moving clouds, thunder and lightning and two bouts of heavy rain. The rain and wind gusts lasted just a few minutes both...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

