Horticulture Equipment Operation & Maintenance

INDIAN LAND, S.C. Amanda Dunn is a horse person. She keeps one of her horses, and a donkey, on her property in Indian land. Her farm is right off busy Harrisburg Road. She says, “This road, as you can probably hear, is lethal.” She spent $10,000 fencing her property in, to keep her animals, and the people passing by, safe. She says, “I shouldn’t have had to take the afternoon off work this, I had a good fence.”

INDIAN LAND, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO