Horticulture Equipment Operation & Maintenance

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17,000 square foot warehouse expansion is planned for Rowan Vocational Opportunities, Inc. this summer. “Expansion will provide numerous benefits for the agency as the current 27,000 square foot warehouse and production area is just not big enough to accommodate the increased amount of business that has been generated!” stated Gary Yelton, Executive Director.
A new $27 million manufacturing plant has just been announced for the City of Concord. Specialty Packaging company Max Solutions, Inc announced it will be building their first facility in the Carolinas as well as creating 150 new higher than average paying jobs. In a press release, NC Governor Roy...
One feels it immediately. A sense of calm and relaxation begins the minute you walk into the Statesville salon. It is meant to be that way. Corey Rhoney had a vision, one that is developing quickly on Carolina Avenue. He wants to operate a salon that offers a chance to support small business owners. So far, his plan is going well.
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A national shortage of lifeguards already is putting a damper on some summer plans. Visitors at local pools, parks and beaches are once again are being met with closed signs and it is only the beginning of the season. [ ALSO READ: Lifeguard shortage could...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’re all paying more at the pump. But it’s not just gas prices causing concern throughout the Carolinas, but a supply shortage that could affect everything from groceries to building supplies and anything else we buy. When filling up, most people...
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A developer is seeking to annex a large site on Lake Norman into the town of Mooresville for a significant residential project. [Lakefront home hits market at at $5.15M, Mooresville’s highest price tag]. On May 16, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners will hold a public...
City of Lenoir Public Works staff recently made two more greenway connections near the Lenoir Rotary Soccer Complex. The connections increase access to the greenway in the area. Last week, Public Works staff paved a section of greenway that connects the westernmost parking lot at the soccer complex to the...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of cyclists have prepared for what is considered one of the most intense premier cycling events in the southeast, the Assaults on Mt. Mitchell. Organizers say approximately 700 cyclists will start in downtown Spartanburg Monday morning and ride to either Marion, North Carolina, known...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of adults using Airbnb is forecasted to exceed 45 million this year. While vacation home rentals expand lodging options for travelers, they’re not entirely without risk. “When you're out at a summer vacation home or rental home, sometimes you act differently than when...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A North Carolina contractor would spend up to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to elder exploitation. Travis Galloway, 36, was sentenced Monday to 19 to 32 months in prison. According to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Galloway took $48,000 for contracting services from a 72-year-old victim and never […]
BOONE — Residents in Boone and the High Country were treated to a spectacular sight Sunday night when the moon turned red. A total lunar eclipse took place Sunday night across the world. In Boone, local photographer Rob Moore took breathtaking photos of the eclipse. According to NASA, a...
WLOS — A Macon County Road has reopened after a landslide caused a closure for most of the day Sunday. Officials say heavy rains Saturday night contributed to the landslide across Wayah Road, just northwest of Franklin. Crews from Macon and Clay County were on hand to clear the debris.
INDIAN LAND, S.C. Amanda Dunn is a horse person. She keeps one of her horses, and a donkey, on her property in Indian land. Her farm is right off busy Harrisburg Road. She says, “This road, as you can probably hear, is lethal.” She spent $10,000 fencing her property in, to keep her animals, and the people passing by, safe. She says, “I shouldn’t have had to take the afternoon off work this, I had a good fence.”
If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com. I bought it 16 years ago from Chad Key in Statesville. Tell us about your truck (specs, restoration work, unique items). It didn’t need a whole lot of changes....
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It may be better to rent than buy when it comes to housing. While rent is rising nationwide, home sales are rising faster and higher. That’s according to a new Wall Street Journal analysis of current housing trends. The increase means it’ll take longer for...
We love our North Carolina! But, have you wondered how many big cities there are in the state? From right here in Charlotte to Raleigh and Durham, there are so many major cities in the state. North Carolina is home to tons of people who enjoy our southern charm. From the beach views to the mountain views, North Carolina residents can truly have it all.
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of April, according to data pulled May 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
HICKORY, N.C. — Andy Lopez has been playing baseball since he was 3. He played catcher for the Lenoir-Rhyne University baseball team. "I've had several knee surgeries because of it, too, but I love the position because I'm involved in every play," Lopez said. Lopez was raised in Illinois....
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health has developed a new plan to try to decrease the number of patients that come into the hospital system due to gun violence. The medical director of trauma services for Atrium Health, Dr. David Jacobs, launched a “Violence Intervention Program” at Atrium Health CMC Main, Charlotte’s Level I trauma center.
