ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, NC

Horticulture Equipment Operation & Maintenance

By Emily Kiziah
wpcc.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Mondays and Wednesdays) This course covers the proper...

www.wpcc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Growth means a warehouse expansion for Rowan Vocational Opportunities

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17,000 square foot warehouse expansion is planned for Rowan Vocational Opportunities, Inc. this summer. “Expansion will provide numerous benefits for the agency as the current 27,000 square foot warehouse and production area is just not big enough to accommodate the increased amount of business that has been generated!” stated Gary Yelton, Executive Director.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

New $27 Million Manufacturing Plant Coming To Concord

A new $27 million manufacturing plant has just been announced for the City of Concord. Specialty Packaging company Max Solutions, Inc announced it will be building their first facility in the Carolinas as well as creating 150 new higher than average paying jobs. In a press release, NC Governor Roy...
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morganton, NC
Morganton, NC
Business
fox46.com

Supply shortage affecting diesel prices across NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’re all paying more at the pump. But it’s not just gas prices causing concern throughout the Carolinas, but a supply shortage that could affect everything from groceries to building supplies and anything else we buy. When filling up, most people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cityoflenoir.com

Lenoir makes more greenway connections

City of Lenoir Public Works staff recently made two more greenway connections near the Lenoir Rotary Soccer Complex. The connections increase access to the greenway in the area. Last week, Public Works staff paved a section of greenway that connects the westernmost parking lot at the soccer complex to the...
LENOIR, NC
FOX Carolina

Hundreds of cyclists gather for ‘most intense’ cycling event in southeast

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of cyclists have prepared for what is considered one of the most intense premier cycling events in the southeast, the Assaults on Mt. Mitchell. Organizers say approximately 700 cyclists will start in downtown Spartanburg Monday morning and ride to either Marion, North Carolina, known...
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design
Watauga Democrat

Lunar eclipse creates breathtaking views of the moon from Boone

BOONE — Residents in Boone and the High Country were treated to a spectacular sight Sunday night when the moon turned red. A total lunar eclipse took place Sunday night across the world. In Boone, local photographer Rob Moore took breathtaking photos of the eclipse. According to NASA, a...
BOONE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Macon County Road has reopened after a landslide caused a closure for most of the day Sunday. Officials say heavy rains Saturday night contributed to the landslide across Wayah Road, just northwest of Franklin. Crews from Macon and Clay County were on hand to clear the debris.
FRANKLIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
wccbcharlotte.com

Indian Land Property Owner Wants Answers After Construction Crew Bulldozes Her Fence

INDIAN LAND, S.C. Amanda Dunn is a horse person. She keeps one of her horses, and a donkey, on her property in Indian land. Her farm is right off busy Harrisburg Road. She says, “This road, as you can probably hear, is lethal.” She spent $10,000 fencing her property in, to keep her animals, and the people passing by, safe. She says, “I shouldn’t have had to take the afternoon off work this, I had a good fence.”
INDIAN LAND, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

My Classic Car: Wayne Redmond's 1956 Ford F100

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com. I bought it 16 years ago from Chad Key in Statesville. Tell us about your truck (specs, restoration work, unique items). It didn’t need a whole lot of changes....
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Is It Better To Buy Or Rent?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It may be better to rent than buy when it comes to housing. While rent is rising nationwide, home sales are rising faster and higher. That’s according to a new Wall Street Journal analysis of current housing trends. The increase means it’ll take longer for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

List: Top 10 Largest Cities in North Carolina

We love our North Carolina! But, have you wondered how many big cities there are in the state? From right here in Charlotte to Raleigh and Durham, there are so many major cities in the state. North Carolina is home to tons of people who enjoy our southern charm. From the beach views to the mountain views, North Carolina residents can truly have it all.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in April?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of April, according to data pulled May 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMPD conducting death investigation off Brookhill Road

Bullets the teens fired struck nearby homes and vehicles. A lack of lifeguards in the area and nationwide could have a huge impact on business. $263 million - that’s how much Chester County Schools is asking for massive improvements to schools across the county. Bigfoot Festival drawing crowds in...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy