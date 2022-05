Just a few years ago, the idea of the Chicago Blackhawks removing the captaincy from Jonathan Toews would’ve seemed unfathomable. While still unlikely heading into 2022-23, Toews has one year remaining on his current contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer. Though, of course, he could sign an extension and remain a Blackhawk for life. A series of comments following last March’s trade deadline made some fans question whether or not he’s still the right fit for team captain as Chicago enters a rebuild.

