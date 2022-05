After the Pittsburgh Penguins were officially eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 7 of their series versus the New York Rangers, questions almost immediately turned to what happens with the core of the Penguins roster, one that has been together for over a decade. Did Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang play their last game together? Will all three veterans be returning for next season? There’s a pretty good chance the answer is no.

