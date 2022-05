In the main event of last night's Raw, Asuka defeated Becky Lynch in a match that wasn't originally supposed to happen. Asuka and Lynch were scheduled to be part of a number one contender's six-pack challenge with Sasha Banks, Naomi, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. last night, but Banks and Naomi walking out of the show led to WWE having to change things on the fly. Asuka and Lynch instead faced off in a singles match to determine Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair's challenger for Hell in a Cell.

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO