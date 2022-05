On the night of April 15th, the Alabama baseball team was riding high: an eight game winning streak, six of which were in the SEC, and a 6-3 victory over the number one Tennessee Vols. As the night ended, the Tide was 8-5 in the SEC and the 4th seed in the conference. Fast forward to May 15th and Bama is now 10-16 in league play and 4-12 overall in their last 16 games with four one run losses. The Tide is 6-12 in one run games this season and is now 27-24 on the season, and the 11th seed at this point.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO