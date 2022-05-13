Mountain lion spotted in Point Richmond neighborhood

A devasting blow to Northside biscuit lovers. Thank you to those that supported our tiny bakery from day one. Bellevue has been nothing but kind to us 💗 Saturday May 14th was our last day of service and it’s time to bid a kind farewell to our Bellevue shoppe. Don’t fret! Our Robinson Street location in The Fan will continue offering our finest. Please join us there to satisfy your biscuit cravings, we’d love to see you. All the best, y’all mean the world to us.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO