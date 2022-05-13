ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Stylish gear & accessories to stock up on before summer arrives

By BDG Studios
inputmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer 2022 is going to hit different. For the first time in over two years, it feels like the world is ready for us to explore it. But it also feels a little daunting. It’s been quite...

www.inputmag.com

SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear’s Soles Take Flight

Click here to read the full article. Kindred brands and retailers in search of greater meaning behind their missions can look no further than Soles4Souls, a non-profit focused on making measurable impact on people and the planet. The organization turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunities that empower others – and of late, its partnerships are reaching new heights with timely programs rooted in providing relief, fighting poverty, protecting the planet, and supporting women. To date, the outcomes are impressive: Soles4Souls distributed over 73 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing to 129 countries and all 50 U.S. states, since...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

How to dress like country icon Orville Peck for under $100

ICYMI, Orville Peck is living his best life. Following the release of his new album Bronco, the country crooner became the No. 1 artist on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, starred in the campaign for the new Wrangler x Fender clothing line, and made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

Kanye West’s ultra-rare Pastelle varsity jacket can be yours for $10,000

Kanye West has found success in numerous business endeavors outside of the music industry. Between his stints with Nike, Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and of course, Yeezy, West has unsuccessfully run for president and entertained the idea of a “Christian TikTok.” But before any of that — and back when he still went by Kanye — the rapper helped conceive Pastelle, a streetwear brand that fizzled out soon after its creation in 2007.
APPAREL

