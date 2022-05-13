ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Baseball Roundup

By Todd Hamilton
Cover picture for the articleMurray State opens a weekend series with Western Illinois, a team they will face in the...

Racers, Governors & Hilltoppers all lose Sunday

Western Illinois used a 10 run fourth inning to wallop Murray State 17-6 in the series finale in Murray Sunday. The Racers return to action tomorrow night at Evansville. Austin Peay lost at Tennessee Tech 13-5 Sunday. The Governors will hosts Morehead State in the final Ohio Valley Conference series of the season beginning Thursday night in Clarksville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
lite987whop.com

Murray State softball headed to Tuscaloosa Regional

After winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on Saturday, Murray State’s softball team learned last night it will be playing this weekend in the Tuscaloosa Regional. The Racers will meet Stanford Friday at 5:30 after Alabama hosts Chattanooga. The double elimination tournament goes through Sunday. It’s Murray State’s first appearance in the NCAA tournament.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
lite987whop.com

Murray State hosts commencement ceremonies

Murray State University, which operates a regional campus in Hopkinsville, celebrated the graduation of 1,501 students with two ceremonies on campus Saturday morning and afternoon. Fifty-eight of the graduates are from Christian County, 23 are from Trigg County and 11 from Todd. MSU President, Dr. Bob Jackson noted the graduates...
lite987whop.com

Today’s District Tournament Schedule

8th District at University Heights: Christian County faces Fort Campbell at 5:30 followed by University Heights ant Hopkinsville. You’ll be able to hear updates on those games during our baseball coverage this evening. 5th District at Trigg County: Lyon County meets Crittenden County at 5:30 followed by Trigg County...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Early voting concludes in Kentucky

Early voting has concluded across Kentucky and all that’s left is the Primary Election Day. No-excuse early voting was offered Thursday-Saturday in Kentucky for the first time outside of pandemic measures. About 943 people had voted at the Bruce Convention Center or Christian County Senior Center, according to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
lite987whop.com

Several injured in Caldwell County, two flown to Vandy

Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday on Interstate 69 in Caldwell County. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of a reckless driver in the area of the 92 mile-marker of I-69 about 8:15 a.m. Saturday and then learned of a three-vehicle accident. Investigation...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Joseph W. Jacobi

(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Deborah Kay McGee

(Age 57, of Clifty) Celebration of Life service will be Thursday May 19th at 6pm at Life Tabernacle Church in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm till the service hour at the church. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Calloway County deputy killed in shooting

A Calloway County sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Benton. It happened about 2:10 in the area of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police say the deputy was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Diane Banister

(Age 65, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Thursday May 19th at 10am at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bethel Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at 4pm at Goodwin Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com

Aiden Alexander Moore

(Age 15, of Elkton) Funeral service will be Friday May 20th at 1pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Gant Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at the Todd County Funeral Home.
ELKTON, KY
lite987whop.com

Dr. Jahrael Victor Burrell

(Age 48) Funeral Service will be Monday May 16th at 12noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Hopkinsville native named Navy Installations Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year

Petty Officer First Class Brian Allocca, a native of Hopkinsville, has been chosen as the 2021 Commander, Navy Installations Command’s Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year. According to a news release, the designation was announced during a ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy on board the historic Washington Navy Yard on May 11. There were four finalists for the award and sailors competed in a final board that tallied traits in job performance, contributions to command climate, peer group involvement, educational accomplishments, physical fitness standards and participation in community service activities.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Rain, thunderstorms return to forecast this week

Rain returns to the weather forecast this week and there are a couple chances of a strong thunderstorm or two. Mike York with the National Weather Service in Paducah said during this week’s conference call that the first chance of rain will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and then there’s a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.
lite987whop.com

Homes, vehicles hit by gunfire, no injuries

Gunfire struck several homes and vehicles on Evergreen Park Drive early Sunday morning, but there were no reports of any injuries. Unknown suspects fired dozens of rounds in 600 block of Evergreen about 3:30 a.m. according to the Hopkinsville police report, which says 28 shell casings and at least five bullets were recovered.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Todd County murder suspect appears for arraignment

Arraignment was held Monday morning in Todd County District Court for the man charged with murder in connection with the Friday morning shooting death of a woman on Heltsley Road near Clifty. Kentucky State Police allege 44-year old David Odeal Slagle of Lewisburg fatally shot 57-year old Deborah McGee of...
TODD COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Haiti Benefit Auction set for this weekend at Ag. Expo Center

This coming weekend will be home to the 12th annual Haiti Benefit Auction, which is once again sponsored by the Local Mennonite and Plain Communities. Organizer Nate Overholt appeared on WHOP Monday and says things kick off Friday afternoon with a catfish fry—with plenty of food on the menu—before moving into singing and celebration and then the auction starting right at 6 p.m.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Rep. Dossett urging people to apply for insurance deductible reimbursement

State Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke is reminding those who had property damage from the December 10 and 11 tornadoes to apply for an insurance deductible reimbursement. The reimbursement is being offered through the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet and Representative Dossett says he personally understands the hardships of rebuilding from...
PEMBROKE, KY

