College Baseball Roundup

Petty Officer First Class Brian Allocca, a native of Hopkinsville, has been chosen as the 2021 Commander, Navy Installations Command’s Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year. According to a news release, the designation was announced during a ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy on board the historic Washington Navy Yard on May 11. There were four finalists for the award and sailors competed in a final board that tallied traits in job performance, contributions to command climate, peer group involvement, educational accomplishments, physical fitness standards and participation in community service activities.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO