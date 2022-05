MOOSE, Wyoming — Phase two of the Snake River Gateways project will soon begin on the north side of Jackson Lake Dam in Grand Teton National Park. The National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation are working in partnership on this multi-year project to improve river access points along the Snake River. The project will enhance the visitor experience, improve safety, restore the resilience of riparian areas, improve infrastructure, and emphasize accessibility for all.

