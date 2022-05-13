ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA rumors: Scott Foster out for Celtics vs. Bucks game due to illness

HoopsHype
 3 days ago

NBA Official: Scott Foster (non-Covid related illness) is not available...

hoopshype.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jeff Van Gundy Called Out Celtics Player During Game 7

Jeff Van Gundy wasn't impressed with what Grant Williams did during Game 7 on Sunday. Williams attempted to jokingly join the Milwaukee Bucks' huddle to try and gain intel on what they were doing. Van Gundy thinks that Williams should've been punched for that. "You should be able to pop...
MILWAUKEE, WI
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Stephen Curry announcement

The Golden State Warriors finished off the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their NBA Playoff series on Friday. Good thing because had they gone to Game 7, Stephen Curry might not have had time to study and graduate college. The Warriors star received his degree from Davidson College on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
NESN

What Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer Wishes Celtics Would Stop Doing

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for their win-or-go-home Game 7 matchup on Sunday, with one coach having a series-long gripe with their opposing team. Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has not been happy with the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. “I’m beyond impressed with Ime (Udoka)...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Grayson Allen Getting Crushed For His Performance Sunday

If the Milwaukee Bucks are going to win Game 7 today, they are going to Grayson Allen to play better or not play anymore at all. In 13 minutes in the first half, Allen shot 0-for-4 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line, grabbing one rebound. He didn't turn the ball over and his +/- was +8, but overall, the Duke product did not have his best performance.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Taylor
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Celtics vs. Bucks Today

We've got two Game 7s on tap in the NBA Playoffs today, starting with Bucks-Celtics this afternoon. This series has gone back-and-forth, literally, with both teams alternating wins and losses through six games. Only today's winner can advance to meet the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. The result...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Covid#The Boston Celtics
The Spun

Celtics Announce Injury Diagnosis For Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics survived a difficult test against the Milwaukee Bucks, eliminating last year's champions with a 109-81 Game 7 win on Sunday. They now may have to begin the Eastern Conference Finals without Marcus Smart. On Monday, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka revealed that the Defensive Player of the...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy