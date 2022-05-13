NBA rumors: Scott Foster out for Celtics vs. Bucks game due to illness

If the Milwaukee Bucks are going to win Game 7 today, they are going to Grayson Allen to play better or not play anymore at all. In 13 minutes in the first half, Allen shot 0-for-4 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line, grabbing one rebound. He didn't turn the ball over and his +/- was +8, but overall, the Duke product did not have his best performance.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO