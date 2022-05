Mikeyah, Jalana, Jai’la, and Saniya have all developed a close friendship with each other at Curtis School of Excellence on Chicago’s Far South Side. Even though they will likely all be attending different high schools next year, they plan to stay in touch and continue supporting each other through freshman year and beyond. Their time at Curtis has already prepared them well to succeed in the future, as they’ve been recognized as being some of Curtis’ top eighth-graders academically and role models for their peers. Get to know each of them more below.

