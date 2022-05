Go Wheels Up! Texas will host its third annual festival featuring car shows, airshows, food trucks and live music at the San Marcos Regional Airport on May 28. Texas country music star Cory Morrow had sparked the idea to create an aviation and automobile festival in 2015. After teaming up with the founder of Craftsmen Events Clayton Corn, Go Wheels Up held its first festival in May 2019. Now, Corn runs the annual event and Morrow returns to Texas each year to celebrate.

