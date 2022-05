The Illinois State Police reported that a single vehicle crash sent four to a regional hospital with non life threatening injuries. On Saturday, May 14th at approximately 2:29 p.m., 29 year Elyse Wiser of Nashville IL was driving a 2009 silver EZ Go Golf Cart, when she lost control and it overturned. Wiser and passengers of the golf cart Gina Wiser, 52 of Mount Joliet, TN, a five year old female and a 17 year old male, both of Barnhill were all injured in the crash and flown to an area hospital. A 41 year old passenger, Megan Duckworth was also on the golf cart but was uninjured. An investigation into the accident shows that the vehicle was traveling East on 50 N in Wayne County. Elyse Wiser lost control in loose gravel and overturned. All passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The crash is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

