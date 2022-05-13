Week in Review: Strong Pistachio Shipments & Action Taken on Port Fees

California will acquire a sprawling former farm property in the San Joaquin Valley and create a new state park for the first time in 13 years. The park is planned for Dos Rios Ranch, where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet southwest of Modesto. The property will become California’s 280th state park and the […]
The Hanford City Council has a full agenda Tuesday night, including taking a position on Measure F — the countywide .5% sales tax increase to help fund fire and emergency services — and retaining counsel to represent the city in a lawsuit filed by former employee Darlene Mata.
Wildlife face unprecedented hardships, particularly in California. Considering habitat loss from continuous urban sprawl, recreational hunting, catastrophic wildfires, and record-breaking droughts, it’s more important than ever that we have a strong understanding of what our wildlife populations are so that we can adequately monitor which ones might be in trouble and implement solutions.
OAKHURST — Sierra Foothill Conservancy (SFC) is thrilled to announce its latest acquisition – the 1,729-acre Wright Ranch conservation easement! Located in western Madera County along the Fresno River, the Wright Ranch’s immense conservation values includes working rangeland, annual grassland, oak woodland, chaparral, mixed conifer forest, cultural and historic resources, wildlife and habitat resources, open space, and scenic views – all of which are now protected in perpetuity. With the addition of this project, SFC’s total lands conserved has reached 52,495 acres.
What happens when automotive technology takes a turn for the intrusive? There’s a fine line between hearing the archetypal sound of a car’s engine rumbling and being deafened by a car’s exhaust system that’s been modified beyond the point of comfort. Last year, New York debuted a law that fined drivers whose cars’ exhaust systems exceeded a certain decibel level. And now, it sounds like California might be next.
On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss how City of Antioch leadership has created an environment that is inviting to criminals and side show enthusiasts. While Antioch may claim zero tolerance, we have been down that path before and little has changed. Oakley Police announce cell phone cover of Alexis Gabe has been recovered. 1 dead and 5 injured in California Church Shooting. We talk Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget plan which includes record surplus. We highlight his inflation budget relief package. Gas prices back above $6 in Contra Costa County. Did you know they are working to lower standards to become a District Attorney Investigator? Meanwhile, what Attorney General Candidates are saying about Smash and Grab crime and organized looting.
Are you tired of front license plates ruining the look of cars? Well, it may be time to move to California because the state is now offering an innovative alternative to metal front license plates. Instead of drilling holes in your front bumper or adding a plastic bracket, California will allow residents to add a sticker of their front license plate to the front of their cars. This means California residents no longer have to worry about ugly front plates ruining their car’s styling.
Kern County firefighters are on the scene of a large fire near Maricopa. Few details were available. Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 1500 block of Novel Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. The fire is located on private property on a small hill just west...
LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. - One person was killed and at least four others were injured after a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, according to OCSD. One...
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new program Friday that will put hundreds of cameras up along California freeways, including the Bay Area and Southern California. It's all part of a pilot program, putting 200 cameras in 50 locations in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Orange counties. The announcement comes...
Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Air Resources Board publicly boasted last week about making great strides toward eliminating fossil fuels and their greenhouse gases. The board released “a draft plan that, when final, will guide the state’s transition to a clean energy economy, drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner, and significantly clean the state’s air especially in disadvantaged communities disproportionately burdened by persistent pollution.”
Three lumber thieves needed only eight minutes to break into a downtown Fresno lumber yard, load up and drive off. Theft is a weekly problem at Holt Lumber in downtown Fresno. But Sunday's break-in was different. It hit a nerve and the owners decided to go public. The bad guys...
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties are "stressing theimportance of taking safety precautions, including continued masking indoors, as the region experiences a new swell of COVID cases and hospitalizations." These three local counties, along with nine other Bay Area counties, are seeing an increase in Omicron variant cases, levels of virus in
LOS ALTOS, Calif. - The very home where Facebook was created has been listed in Silicon Valley for $5.3 million. Mark Zuckerberg's blue house was constructed back in 1998 and is made up of 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a living room with bay windows and a balcony, and an entertainment room. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, a center island, and breakfast nook, according to the listing.
KAREN AND TOM HESSLER moved to their remote corner of Humboldt County, California, in 1971. Distrust of the government during the Vietnam war and a desire to live off the land drove them to settle in Ettersburg, some 225 miles (360km) north of San Francisco. “We thought we’d come out into the wilderness, and we could just do our thing,” Mrs Hessler says. The only way to get to the Hesslers’ farm is to navigate miles of serpentine dirt roads through northern California’s towering redwoods. The isolation that so intrigued “back to the land” hippies like the Hesslers also turned Humboldt County into the cannabis capital of California—and, therefore, America.
