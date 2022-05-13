ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Discover the Blue Lakes of Lake County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fish are always biting, and the waters are always clear at a unique pair of Northern California lakes called Blue Lakes. Located 135 miles north of San Francisco in placid and picturesque Lake County, Blue Lakes is composed of two separate lakes (Upper and Lower), but the locals refer to...

7x7.com

Ride through the mighty redwoods on Skunk Train's sweet new railbikes

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and take a step back in time to ride through ancient redwoods on the historic Skunk Train and railbikes. Since 1885, the Skunk Train has been entertaining and inspiring passengers along the renowned Redwood Route, and the views today are virtually unchanged from those of over a century ago. The redwoods along the tracks tower overhead as you make your way over trestle bridges, along gently wending tributaries, and deep into primeval canyons. These trees can grow to heights of more than 350 feet and can live to be 2,000 years old. Many original groves were left untouched when the line was first built, and today they offer some incredible opportunities to view these silent giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Howarth Park Lake Under Warning for Blue-Green Algae

A blue-green algae warning has been issued for Lake Ralphine in Santa Rosa’s Howarth Park. The public is being asked to stay out of Lake Ralphine along with their pets due to the algae or cyanobacteria detected. Weekend boat rentals have also been canceled because if ingested, the algae can cause toxic substances that attack internal organs, resulting in severe illness or death.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Henry-1 Assists in Four Saves on Saturday

The Sonoma Sheriff’s Helicopter was quite busy on Saturday. First, Henry-1 responded to a hiker who suffered a medical emergency on Table Rock. The crew located the hiker and airlifted them to an ambulance staged at the Calistoga Fairgrounds. After that, Henry-1 was called to Mickey’s Beach Rescue south of Stinson’s Beach to assist with rescuing two rock climbers, one of which had serious injuries from a fall. The injured climber was transported via a rescue device and 100 foot long line and taken to an ambulance on Panoramic Highway. Lastly, the helicopter finished its shift by rescuing two near Alameda Falls. They were individually airlifted to two separate ambulances at Palomarin Trailhead.
SONOMA, CA
kymkemp.com

Adventurous Shasta County Teen Last Seen in Garberville – An Unsolved Cold Case

Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Last year, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
BERKELEY, CA
FOX40

Black Bear sighting in Fairfield, leaves track for resident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A black bear paid a visit to a visit to the Woodcreek neighborhood in Fairfield Friday morning. “He came up into the porch… and then came around here. And when he came around here… you see those? Claw marks,” said Fairfield resident Chris Linehan. “He hopped over, came onto the other […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
theoakleafnews.com

15 pinball machines in Santa Rosa to check out

Santa Rosa has over a dozen pinball machines across several local hangouts, so I ventured around town to rate them. Here’s my ranking of the 15 currently operating pinball machines in town. #15: “Red & Ted’s Road Show” (1994) Wash Plus Laundromat, 3401 Cleveland Ave. |...
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Fifteen Acre Wildland Fire Burning in Solano County East of Fairfield

A wildland fire is burning in Solano County east of Fairfield near the intersection of Potrero Hills Lane and Kildeer Road along Highway 12. The Incident Commander is reporting the fire is between 10 and 15 acres with the potential of 25 to 50 acres. The fire is described as burning at a slow rate of spread.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Grass fire in San Rafael blocks traffic along Highway 101

SAN RAFAEL -- A grass fire in San Rafael forced a temporary shutdown of a lane on southbound U.S. Highway 101 Monday afternoon.The fire was burning along southbound 101 near the Freitas Parkway exit. The right lane was blocked as of 3 p.m. according to KCBS Radio.The California Highway Patrol said the #4 lane was blocked from Lucas Valley Road to Freitas Parkway and urged drivers to use alternate routesBy 4 p.m., all lanes had been reopened but residual delays remained on southbound 101.Further details about the grass fire were not immediately available.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
mendofever.com

Single Vehicle Overturns on North End of the Willits Bypass

As of 3:10 p.m., scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a single vehicle has overturned on the north end of the Willits Bypass on Highway 101. The vehicle reportedly flipped over and came to rest in the southbound lane against the embankment. The Incident...
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

Recreational Boat Founders and Capsizes in Noyo Harbor—Coasties Get on Scene in the Nick of Time

Yesterday around 12:21 p.m. a 20’ recreational boat was entering Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor when it began to take on water. United States Coast Guard personnel arrived on the scene and found the boat sinking. Despite attempts to keep the boat afloat, it sank and capsized requiring the coasties to right the boat and through a series of laborious steps extricate it from the harbor’s waters. Coast Guard Petty Officer Baron Wilhelm stationed at Noyo Harbor provided the details of the incident.
FORT BRAGG, CA
KRON4 News

Human remains found on SF rail tracks

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police are investigating human remains discovered on rail tracks on the south side of the city, police said Monday. Police were called at 10:12 p.m. Sunday to Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue following the discovery of a male body on the tracks. City employees discovered the remains, according to […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theava.com

New Courthouse; Same Old Problems

A new $118 million Mendocino County Courthouse’s design will highlight the “casual lifestyle” of the Ukiah Valley while incorporating the latest construction technologies including onsite solar power generation, according to state court representatives. “It is going to be a light-filled, welcoming building to the public, and it...
UKIAH, CA

