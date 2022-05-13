Discover the Blue Lakes of Lake County

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and take a step back in time to ride through ancient redwoods on the historic Skunk Train and railbikes. Since 1885, the Skunk Train has been entertaining and inspiring passengers along the renowned Redwood Route, and the views today are virtually unchanged from those of over a century ago. The redwoods along the tracks tower overhead as you make your way over trestle bridges, along gently wending tributaries, and deep into primeval canyons. These trees can grow to heights of more than 350 feet and can live to be 2,000 years old. Many original groves were left untouched when the line was first built, and today they offer some incredible opportunities to view these silent giants.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO