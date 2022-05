BMW’s Hommage lineup launched back in 2008 with the M1 Hommage, a model that essentially celebrated the legendary M1’s 30th birthday. Unfortunately, BMW never brought back the M1 beyond that concept or made a successor to it (unless you count the M8, which we wouldn’t), but the 2015 3.0 CSL Hommage concept will be making a comeback. A wide-eyed, big-grilled, thick-bodied concept from 2015 entering production in 2022? It sounds pretty crazy, and it might be, but wait until you hear how limited and how expensive it’s going to be.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO