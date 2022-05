The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the first under the Stellantis family of vehicles to get the company's new 3.0-liter I-6 engine dubbed the "Hurricane," available in new standard- and high-output configurations. We've already learned the new hi-po Hurricane engine option will be a $2,000 premium over the standard 6.4-liter V-8 Hemi on regular-wheelbase Grand Wagoneers (it's standard on the long-wheelbase L versions that arrive for the 2023 model year), but that premium cost is supposed to come with new fuel efficiency gains, which the EPA has now announced.

