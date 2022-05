BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Another Corky Lee photo tribute show is being held, this time in a courthouse gallery in Downtown Brooklyn. A legendary Chinatown activist photographer, Lee died of COVID at age 73 in January 2021. Lee was well known and beloved in Chinatown and the Asian and Pacific Islander community and among local news circles for his work during his life. He went by the humorously self-deprecating title of the “undisputed unofficial Asian American photographer laureate.” However, he received even wider recognition after his death, which was covered by national and international media.

