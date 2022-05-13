Idaho restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

NAMPA — A Nampa restaurant will be featured on an upcoming episode of a popular reality show.

" Restaurant: Impossible " is coming to the Gem State to try to reverse the fortunes of Island Kine Grinds. The Food Network show, starring chef Robert Irvine, helps struggling restaurants with parameters of a two-day time limit and a $10,000 budget.

Irvine and the show’s crew are filming at the restaurant, located at 140 Caldwell Blvd., on May 24 and 25. The community is invited to assist the renovation process and participate in the rejuvenated dining experience. Those who are interested in assisting in the renovation and construction should email reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by 1 p.m. on May 20 and include 2016 / ISLAND KINE GRINDS Volunteer in the subject line. Those interested in dining at the new-look restaurant should email reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by 1 p.m. on May 20 and include 2016 / ISLAND KINE GRINDS RESERVATION in the subject line.

Island Kine Grinds opened in 2011 and features “authentic Hawaiian style plate” meals, according to its website .