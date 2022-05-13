ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pittsburg, TN

WHS Lady Tigers take 6A Tournament Championship

By David Riley
mcnewstn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Pittsburg, Tenn. – After outlasting a matchup with Van Buren Tuesday night, the Whitwell Lady Tigers emerged as District Tournament Champions for 6A, defeating the regular-season 6A top seed South Pittsburg Lady Pirates 11.-1. Thursday night. The semifinal matchup with Van Buren saw the Lady Tigers’ Maria...

www.mcnewstn.com

Comments / 0

Related
mcnewstn.com

Tiger Stripes: Student Column 5/17/22 Edition

Whitwell, Tenn – It is crunch time here at Whitwell High School. The last day of school is now only about two and a half weeks away so we are squeezing everything we can in before summer break. Our Seniors graduate in a few short days and it is hard to believe how fast time is flying by for everyone. This week has been full of testing and school events. On Monday, May 9, 2022, we had our annual field day. In fourth place were the Sophomores with seventy-three points, third were the Juniors with seventy-four points. Coming in second were the Seniors with eighty-three points, and in first were the Freshmen with eighty-four points. On Tuesday, we had twenty-two seniors recognized at the Seal of Excellence Breakfast, which was an awesome feat in itself. On Wednesday and Thursday, the AP Biology and AP World History students are set to take their exams. On Thursday morning the seniors will have their Senior Breakfast at Whitwell First Baptist and then return back to school to take their finals. Over the weekend, the Baccalaureate Ceremony will be held at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.
WHITWELL, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Doubling up: Culleoka's Reischman to play two sports at UT-Southern

Despite having her senior softball season cut short by a knee injury, Tyler Reischman will continue her playing career – in two sports – after signing an athletics scholarship with UT-Southern. “It’s where my parents went, and I’ve always had a dream of playing in college,” said the...
CULLEOKA, TN
WBIR

Tennessee baseball once again unanimous No. 1 team in the country

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball is back on top once again, and this week there's no debate. The Vols have returned to their post as a unanimous No. 1 ranked team across all five major polls this week. Baseball America, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Statesville Record & Landmark

UNCG falls to Chattanooga in SoCon softball title game

The top-seeded UNCG softball team fell in eight innings to third-seeded Chattanooga 9-7 on Saturday in the Southern Conference championship game at UNCG Softball Stadium. Grad student Makenna Matthijs, senior Delaney Cumbie and junior Morgan Scott were named to the SoCon All-Tournament Team. In the loss, UNCG reached the 100...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Whitwell, TN
City
South Pittsburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
South Pittsburg, TN
Sports
South Pittsburg, TN
Education
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Receiver Visits Knoxville, Takes In Tennessee Baseball Game

Highly touted receiver Carnell Tate visited Knoxville this weekend, marking his third visit to Tennessee this year. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets on the offensive side of the ball visited Knoxville for a junior day in January and in March. While in town, Tate took in the No....
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Georgia Takes Series Finale Over Tennessee

After Tennessee won the first two games of the series, Georgia took Saturday’s series finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tony Vitello mixed up his weekend rotation as missed opportunities and a huge Georgia seventh inning led to an, 8-3, Bulldog victory. Here’s everything to know about the series finale....
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#The Whitwell Lady Tigers#Eaglettes
WATE

Pirates invade East Tennessee for Pirate Fest 2022

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – ARRRe you ready for pirates, shenanigans, and a family-friendly event that will be as exciting as it is sea-worthy? Then get ready, because the pirates are set to invade Harriman, Tennessee. With the British Navy set to invade the American city of New Orleans in...
HARRIMAN, TN
WKRN

More trees for Middle Tennessee

"Root Nashville" aims to improve our urban tree canopy. 79-year-old dies in West Nashville single-vehicle …. Deadly shootout at Antioch apartment complex began …. Teen arrested in connection with Antioch shooting …. Passenger dies during Alaska Airlines flight from …. Body removed from Alaska Airlines plane at BNA. Mt. Juliet...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
wilsonpost.com

THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints in Hickman and Lincoln Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 46 AT THE HICKMAN DICKSON COUNTY LINE AND LINCOLN COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 231 AT THE 20.8 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Rockvale Middle School to close a week early

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rockvale Middle School in Rutherford County will be closing a week early in order to continue construction on the school. The final day of school will be Friday, May 20th for Rockvale Middle School students only. The school will be closed the week of May 23rd -May 27th.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

HunterGirl is coming home to Winchester

Hunter Wolkonowski, also known as HunterGirl, is coming home. HunterGirl has made it to the Top 3 contestants on American Idol. She will be in Winchester tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17. Winchester officials have planned several events to welcome her. HunterGirl will be accompanied by American Idol’s producers for her return...
WINCHESTER, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests May 9-15

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from May 9-15. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

McMinn County Jury Trying $50,000,000 Lawsuit

ATHENS, Tenn. — It was early on the morning of May 20, 2016 when Betty Begazo was at Etowah Dialysis in McMinn County, a facility owned by DaVita Dialysis. For over three years, Begazo had visited the clinic three times a week for treatment, but on this particular morning, the power went out while her blood was still circulating through the machine.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy