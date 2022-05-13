WHS Lady Tigers take 6A Tournament Championship

Whitwell, Tenn – It is crunch time here at Whitwell High School. The last day of school is now only about two and a half weeks away so we are squeezing everything we can in before summer break. Our Seniors graduate in a few short days and it is hard to believe how fast time is flying by for everyone. This week has been full of testing and school events. On Monday, May 9, 2022, we had our annual field day. In fourth place were the Sophomores with seventy-three points, third were the Juniors with seventy-four points. Coming in second were the Seniors with eighty-three points, and in first were the Freshmen with eighty-four points. On Tuesday, we had twenty-two seniors recognized at the Seal of Excellence Breakfast, which was an awesome feat in itself. On Wednesday and Thursday, the AP Biology and AP World History students are set to take their exams. On Thursday morning the seniors will have their Senior Breakfast at Whitwell First Baptist and then return back to school to take their finals. Over the weekend, the Baccalaureate Ceremony will be held at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.

WHITWELL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO