ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TN

MCHS softball takes district title with a win over Polk County 5-0

By David Riley
mcnewstn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Grace Slatton threw a shutout to lead Marion County Varsity Warriors past Polk County 5-0. Marion County Varsity Warriors fired up the offense in the second inning...

www.mcnewstn.com

Comments / 0

Related
mcnewstn.com

Tiger Stripes: Student Column 5/17/22 Edition

Whitwell, Tenn – It is crunch time here at Whitwell High School. The last day of school is now only about two and a half weeks away so we are squeezing everything we can in before summer break. Our Seniors graduate in a few short days and it is hard to believe how fast time is flying by for everyone. This week has been full of testing and school events. On Monday, May 9, 2022, we had our annual field day. In fourth place were the Sophomores with seventy-three points, third were the Juniors with seventy-four points. Coming in second were the Seniors with eighty-three points, and in first were the Freshmen with eighty-four points. On Tuesday, we had twenty-two seniors recognized at the Seal of Excellence Breakfast, which was an awesome feat in itself. On Wednesday and Thursday, the AP Biology and AP World History students are set to take their exams. On Thursday morning the seniors will have their Senior Breakfast at Whitwell First Baptist and then return back to school to take their finals. Over the weekend, the Baccalaureate Ceremony will be held at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.
WHITWELL, TN
wcyb.com

Sullivan East grad, current Tennessee Vol Davis to hold football camp

(WCYB) — Tennessee offensive lineman Dayne Davis is returning home next month to hold his first football camp. The Bluff City native announced on Twitter the Dayne Davis Football Camp will take place June 18 at Sullivan East High School, Davis' alma mater. Some other notable Tennessee Volunteers expected...
BLUFF CITY, TN
Statesville Record & Landmark

UNCG falls to Chattanooga in SoCon softball title game

The top-seeded UNCG softball team fell in eight innings to third-seeded Chattanooga 9-7 on Saturday in the Southern Conference championship game at UNCG Softball Stadium. Grad student Makenna Matthijs, senior Delaney Cumbie and junior Morgan Scott were named to the SoCon All-Tournament Team. In the loss, UNCG reached the 100...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Marion County, TN
Sports
County
Polk County, TN
County
Marion County, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee, Virginia Tech punch tickets to NCAA Softball Tournament

(WCYB) — For the first time in school history, Virginia Tech will host a softball regional. The Hokies earned the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament. Virginia Tech begins its tournament run on Friday against Saint Francis. Kentucky and Miami (OH) are also in their regional.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

The Diamond Vols drop series finale against Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers came out firing to start game three, with Ben Joyce snagging his first career start in the orange and white. However, a three-run fourth inning and five-run seventh inning from Georgia proved to be too much for Tennessee, as the Vols fell in the series finale Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 8-3.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Frank
WDEF

Shooting Reported in Bradley County Late Sunday Night

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Bradley County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting late Sunday evening just outside of Cleveland. They received the report at approximately 10:49 pm and responded to an address on Old Parksville Road. The exact address has not been released at this time. That road is located to the east of Cleveland and north of U.S. Highway 64.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One Knoxville SC narrowly drops inaugural match

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville SC kicked off its inaugural season Saturday night. Ultimately, the team fell to Asheville City SC at Austin-East High School in front of a packed crowd. It didn’t take long for One Knox to score its first-ever goal. It came in the 22nd minute...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mchs#Narrative Science#Gamechanger Media
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Murder Suspect Extradited To Putnam Jail

A Cookeville man that allegedly murdered his 23-year-old fiancee was transported back to Putnam County from Louisiana Saturday. Christian Luna is currently being held with a $250,000 bond at the Putnam County Jail. Luna was arrested out-of-state in February for the first degree murder of Lyndzy Bounds. Bounds’ body was...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints in Hickman and Lincoln Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 46 AT THE HICKMAN DICKSON COUNTY LINE AND LINCOLN COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 231 AT THE 20.8 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Burglary roundup of suspects and goods in northwest Georgia

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators in northwest Georgia are rounding up suspects in a lot of burglaries on both sides of the state line. Plus various breakins on US forestry and State of Georgia lands. Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport has posted photos of some of the stolen property.
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Grundy County Herald

HunterGirl is coming home to Winchester

Hunter Wolkonowski, also known as HunterGirl, is coming home. HunterGirl has made it to the Top 3 contestants on American Idol. She will be in Winchester tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17. Winchester officials have planned several events to welcome her. HunterGirl will be accompanied by American Idol’s producers for her return...
WINCHESTER, TN
mcnewstn.com

Arrests in South Pittsburg for distribution weight drug possession

South Pittsburg, Tenn. – A quiet, residential street came to be the setting of a wide police effort to execute a search warrant in South Pittsburg late last week. Officers with the South Pittsburg Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the 12th & 31st Judicial Districts Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol descended on the home on Holly Avenue.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy