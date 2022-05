The League of Women Voters’ community event, Lunch with a Leader, will be next week on Thursday, May 19, from noon-1 p.m. via Zoom. Their leader will be NM State Representative for District 43, Christine Chandler. She grew up in New England, and graduated from Smith College and Boston College Law School. She is completing her second term in the NM Legislature.. With the newly-drawn district lines, District 43 includes all of Los Alamos, a southern part of Santa Fe County (La Cienega), and Sandoval County in the Jemez Valley area. Prior to her service in the House, Rep. Chandler was a Los Alamos County Councilor, Council Chair and Probate Judge. She has also volunteered on numerous local boards & commissions and is particularly proud of her long term membership of the Los Alamos League of Women Voters.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO