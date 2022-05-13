ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Sioux Falls storm assessment

KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive wind farm project is in the works in Dodge, Steele and...

www.keyc.com

kscj.com

FIVE TORNADOES STRUCK SOUTH DAKOTA LAST THURSDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONFIRMS FIVE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN SOUTH DAKOTA DURING LAST THURSDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER. THEY WERE IN CASTLEWOOD, WEBSTER, LAKE KAMPESKA, LAKE ALICE AND GARY. THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE TWISTERS RANGED IN STRENGTH FROM EF-ZERO TO EF-TWO. ONE OF THE CITIES HARDEST HIT BY LAST...
ENVIRONMENT
dakotanewsnow.com

Nice today, rain tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s around the region. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well. Overnight, clouds will start to move into the region. Lows will drop down in the 50s. Rain will start to move into the region and linger into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday with highs in the 70s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-90 semi fire; construction at State Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend. The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

EAB found near Crooks, DANR says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emerald ash borer has been found near Crooks in Minnehaha County, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) said. “Potentially impacted ash trees were reported by a landowner,” said Greg Josten, DANR State Forester said in a DANR news release. “Upon inspection, DANR’s Forest Health Team confirmed the presence of EAB pupae in one of the trees.”
CROOKS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Valley Energy – “this one is going to take awhile”

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Valley Energy has more than 160 employees and personnel from other co-ops and contractors working to get the power back on. While crews continue to make repairs, Sioux Valley Energy has had to extend restoration times. CEO/General Manager Tim McCarthy gave an update on social media saying, “I’d like to be able to tell you we’ll have power on to everyone very soon, the fact is this one is going to take awhile”. He went to say crews are “finding a ton of tree damage” and “parts or whole buildings laying on top of our lines”. Sioux Valley Energy has 6,100 miles of line to patrol, describing it as driving round trip from Sioux Falls to Rapid City nine times. Sioux Valley’s outage map reports 1221 customers currently without power.
COLMAN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rainy Tuesday; Stronger storms late week: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, May 16

We’ve started the week with a sunny, pleasant day. With a gentle breeze, we’ve warmed above average into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Tonight we’ll see clouds spread in from the west. With those clouds, we expect to see showers and thundershowers, but probably on the weaker side. With those showers, temperatures will remain in the 50s as an incoming low pressure system producing easterly winds.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Residents remain without power days after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota residents are still without power after May 12th’s severe weather. As of 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the South Dakota Rural Electric Association’s website lists more than thirty-six hundred “member-consumer-owners” that don’t have power. The map shows...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Why sirens didn’t sound when wall of wind hit Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While a tornado hit Castlewood, the cause of the chaos in Sioux Falls was straight-line winds of 70 to 100 miles per hour. Those hit hard in the McKennan Park neighborhood, are wondering why the sirens didn’t sound. The wind moved fast and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more955.com

Governor Kristi Noem – South Dakota strong

Nature has a way of humbling us, of stepping into our lives with previously unthought power and reminding us what truly matters. That’s how I felt these past two days while surveying storm damage across much of South Dakota. But the power of the storm was not the only...
ENVIRONMENT
dakotanewsnow.com

Officials confirm 2 deaths in South Dakota due to Thursday’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a widespread windstorm that swept across South Dakota Thursday caused two deaths. The two deaths both took place in southeast South Dakota, officials announced in a press conference Friday morning. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead identified one victim as 61-year-old Wendy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: May 14th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Spring Parade of Homes features nearly 40 newly-built homes on display this weekend. The Home Show takes place from 1-5 p.m. today and Sunday. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, Baltic, Hartford and Lake Madison. It costs $5 to tour the two feature homes. All the other homes are free to see.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Experiences ‘Haboob-‘ What The Heck Does That Mean?

South Dakota is no stranger to severe and unpredictable weather. Needless to say, the Sioux Empire experienced some crazy weather within the last two days. Most of the region and the state have reported extreme drought and overall dry conditions due to the lack of precipitation. Although these severe storms did have sizeable amounts of rain, Thursday's storm had a little extra element to it. What Sioux Falls saw on Thursday afternoon is known as a..."Haboob."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Xcel Energy and Northwestern Energy working quickly to restore power

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of Xcel Energy and Northwestern Energy customers are still without power Friday. But crews have been working feverishly around the clock to get everyone back online as soon as possible and they’re getting help from crews from out of state. Power crews...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Law Enforcement Torch Run kicks of South Dakota Special Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Law Enforcement Torch Run begins at 5:00 PM in Vermillion Sunday leading up to the South Dakota Special Olympics. Event organizer, Jill Kvanli, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the history of the event as well as its significance. Copyright...
VERMILLION, SD

