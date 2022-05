Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–American Baptist College will hold its Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, May 19 at 11 a.m. at Jefferson Street Baptist Church, located at 2708 Jefferson Street, Nashville. The event will feature Rev. Dr. Christopher Davis, pastor, St. Paul Baptist Church, in Memphis, as the keynote speaker. He leads one of the most vibrant churches in Memphis with more than 1800 members in the sesquicentennial (150) year old church.

